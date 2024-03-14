Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry (board certified)
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry (board certified)
Jerry Fabrikant, DPM, Inc.5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-353
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions619-465-3443
Fax: 619-466-7311
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jerry Fabrikant, DPM
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
California College Of Podiatric Medicine:Medical School
College Park Hospital (San Diego, CA):Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Fungal nails
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Trauma
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1689622177
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jerry Fabrikant, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
