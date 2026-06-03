John R. Rivera, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
John R. Rivera, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Rivera OBGYN
765 Medical Center Court
Suite 201
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-289-9331
Fax: 619-215-0138
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About John R. Rivera, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Emergency contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Midwife in office
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural family planning
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Ultrasound in office
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477698116
Special recognitions
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