John Rivera, Jr., MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN
Location and phone
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group655 Euclid Ave
Suite 409
National City, CA 91950
Care schedule
Friday
About John Rivera, Jr., MD
Age:53
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Loma Linda University:Medical School
Loma Linda University:Internship
Loma Linda University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural family planning
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477698116
Insurance plans accepted
John Rivera, Jr., MD, accepts 45 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
