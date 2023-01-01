About Jose Lira, MD

I strive to provide patients with the best quality of care possible.

Age: 78

In practice since: 1980

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Elmhurst Memorial Hospital : Internship

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital : Residency

Saint Louis University : Fellowship

San Marcos National University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Alzheimer's disease

Arthritis

Asthma

Depression

Geriatrics

Headache

Immigration physicals

Preventive medicine

Sleep disorders

Tuberculosis

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.