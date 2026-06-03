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Jose A. Lira, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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South Bay Pulmonary Medical Group

619-482-7301
Fax: 619-505-2046

841 Kuhn Dr
Suite 201
Chula Vista, CA 91914

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. South Bay Pulmonary Medical Group

    841 Kuhn Dr
    Suite 201
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions

    619-482-7301
    Fax: 619-505-2046

About Jose A. Lira, MD

I strive to provide patients with the best quality of care possible.

Age: 81
In practice since: 1980
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital: Internship
Elmhurst Memorial Hospital: Residency
Saint Louis University: Fellowship
San Marcos National University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1356319446

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jose A. Lira, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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