Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
South Bay Pulmonary Medical Group
841 Kuhn Dr
Suite 201
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
619-482-7301
Fax: 619-505-2046
About Jose A. Lira, MD
I strive to provide patients with the best quality of care possible.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Immigration physicals
- Preventive medicine
- Sleep disorders
- Tuberculosis
- Walk-in appointments
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1356319446
Insurance plans accepted
Jose A. Lira, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose A. Lira, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose A. Lira, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.