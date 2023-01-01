Jose Lira, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
South Bay Pulmonary Medical Group841 Kuhn Dr
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91914
About Jose Lira, MD
I strive to provide patients with the best quality of care possible.
Age:78
In practice since:1980
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Elmhurst Memorial Hospital:Internship
Elmhurst Memorial Hospital:Residency
Saint Louis University:Fellowship
San Marcos National University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Immigration physicals
- Preventive medicine
- Sleep disorders
- Tuberculosis

NPI
1356319446
Insurance plans accepted
Jose Lira, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Jose Lira, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose Lira, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
