About Jose A. Lira, MD

I strive to provide patients with the best quality of care possible.

Age: 81

In practice since: 1980

Gender: Male

Languages: Spanish

Education Elmhurst Memorial Hospital : Internship

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital : Residency

Saint Louis University : Fellowship

San Marcos National University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.