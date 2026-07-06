Joseph Allen MD is an outstanding physician and a genuine and kind person. Rarely do you see all encompassing qualities in a physician, sometimes they are quite bright and knowledgeable but lacking in ability to communicate effectively and demonstrate empathy. Some physicians display ego issues or just lack skills in communicating. Joseph Allen is not lacking in any skills. He excels in all areas needed to provide patient care excellence.

No test results were available to discuss. Would have liked more time w/Jones [NP.] Felt a bit rushed and it was first time I met w/her. She was very nice.

Back to top

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.