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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Point Loma Family and Sports Medicine
4116 W. Point Loma Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92110-5605
Get directions
619-225-1212
Fax: 619-225-1726
View doctor's website
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I provide a wide range of services for my patients with a great and caring staff.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1285720011
Joseph E. Allen, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
4.8
108 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
3.4
No test results were available to discuss. Would have liked more time w/Jones [NP.] Felt a bit rushed and it was first time I met w/her. She was very nice.
Verified Patient
May 11, 2026
5.0
Always a positive experience
Verified Patient
April 24, 2026
5.0
I had an extraordinary attention. A dr. 100% recommendable Dr. Russell B Hays.
Verified Patient
April 17, 2026
5.0
Joseph Allen MD is an outstanding physician and a genuine and kind person. Rarely do you see all encompassing qualities in a physician, sometimes they are quite bright and knowledgeable but lacking in ability to communicate effectively and demonstrate empathy. Some physicians display ego issues or just lack skills in communicating. Joseph Allen is not lacking in any skills. He excels in all areas needed to provide patient care excellence.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph E. Allen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph E. Allen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Joseph E. Allen, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.