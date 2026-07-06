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Joseph E. Allen, MD

4.8

108 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Point Loma Family and Sports Medicine

619-225-1212
Fax: 619-225-1726

4116 W. Point Loma Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92110-5605

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Point Loma Family and Sports Medicine

    4116 W. Point Loma Blvd.
    San Diego, CA 92110-5605
    Get directions

    619-225-1212
    Fax: 619-225-1726

    2. View doctor's website

Care schedule

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About Joseph E. Allen, MD

I provide a wide range of services for my patients with a great and caring staff.

Age: 59
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Male
Languages: French, Spanish, Portuguese

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center: Residency
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center: Internship
St. George's University: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1285720011

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Joseph E. Allen, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

108 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

3.4

No test results were available to discuss. Would have liked more time w/Jones [NP.] Felt a bit rushed and it was first time I met w/her. She was very nice.

Verified Patient

May 11, 2026

5.0

Always a positive experience

Verified Patient

April 24, 2026

5.0

I had an extraordinary attention. A dr. 100% recommendable Dr. Russell B Hays.

Verified Patient

April 17, 2026

5.0

Joseph Allen MD is an outstanding physician and a genuine and kind person. Rarely do you see all encompassing qualities in a physician, sometimes they are quite bright and knowledgeable but lacking in ability to communicate effectively and demonstrate empathy. Some physicians display ego issues or just lack skills in communicating. Joseph Allen is not lacking in any skills. He excels in all areas needed to provide patient care excellence.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Joseph E. Allen, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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