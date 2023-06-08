Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

Patient reviews

Verified Patient June 8, 2023 4.0 N/A on test results. Doctor listened to me. No mention of eating habits. I think part of my problem is that I forget to eat when I'm busy or stressed.

Verified Patient May 24, 2023 4.8 This is just 6 mon. checkup so there's not much to talk about.

Verified Patient April 25, 2023 5.0 Routine 6 month check up.