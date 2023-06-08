Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Sports medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Joseph E. Allen MD, Inc.4116 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92110
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Joseph Allen, MD
I provide a wide range of services for my patients with a great and caring staff.
Age:56
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English, French, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center:Residency
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center:Internship
St. George's University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- Arthritis
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Federal aviation physicals
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1285720011
Insurance plans accepted
Joseph Allen, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
117 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 8, 2023
4.0
N/A on test results. Doctor listened to me. No mention of eating habits. I think part of my problem is that I forget to eat when I'm busy or stressed.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
4.8
This is just 6 mon. checkup so there's not much to talk about.
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
5.0
Routine 6 month check up.
Verified PatientApril 12, 2023
5.0
Dr Allen is a great listener, shows empathy, supportive of my healthcare needs/goals and very thorough.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Joseph Allen, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Allen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
