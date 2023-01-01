Joshua Wathen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
- 655 Euclid Ave
Suite 205
National City, CA 91950
About Joshua Wathen, MD
Age:32
In practice since:2022
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Irvine:Internship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
Loma Linda University:Medical School
Texas Children's Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (child)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Anorexia and bulimia
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asperger's syndrome
- Asthma
- Autism
- Colic
- Depression
- Down syndrome
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Headache
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
NPI
1528590510
Insurance plans accepted
Joshua Wathen, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
