Kevin Malone, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Family and Preventive Medical Center
    1415 Ridgeback Rd
    Suite 4
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    619-421-4257

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday
  •  
    Sunday

About Kevin Malone, MD

I strive to provide a most sensitive high quality care to all patients.
Age:
 71
In practice since:
 1982
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Mayo Clinic:
 Medical School
St. Vincent Health Center:
 Residency
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1053389361
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Kevin Malone, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
91 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 20, 2023
4.0
Haven't seen results.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2023
5.0
My doctor was very good in my concerned and did test on my right ear. He told me what to do and what to take.
Verified Patient
May 11, 2023
5.0
Always good service and been w/this provider more than 29 years. I won't change my primary care. I trusted them especially my *Doctor Kevin Malone.
Verified Patient
April 25, 2023
5.0
I love the relationship I have with NP B_____ and staff.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Kevin Malone, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kevin Malone, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.