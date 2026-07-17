Kevin A. Malone, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Kevin A. Malone, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Family and Preventive Medical Center
1415 Ridgeback Road
Suite 4
Chula Vista, CA 91910-6932
Get directions
619-421-4257
Fax: 619-421-6913
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Kevin A. Malone, MD
I strive to provide a most sensitive high quality care to all patients.
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Complementary therapies
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Herbal medicine
- Lab on premises
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
- Walk-in appointments
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1053389361
Insurance plans accepted
Kevin A. Malone, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
75 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
April 4, 2026
5.0
Nurse Practitioner is very professional and attentive to what I say, explains findings/options clearly and doesn't rush .
Verified Patient
March 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Malone reviewed past and current lab results in detail.
Verified Patient
March 26, 2026
5.0
Opalyn [FNP] was very helpful and explained everything.
Verified Patient
February 28, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kevin A. Malone, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.