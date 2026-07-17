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Kevin A. Malone, MD

4.9

75 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Family and Preventive Medical Center

619-421-4257
Fax: 619-421-6913

1415 Ridgeback Road
Suite 4
Chula Vista, CA 91910-6932

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Family and Preventive Medical Center

    1415 Ridgeback Road
    Suite 4
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-6932
    Get directions

    619-421-4257
    Fax: 619-421-6913

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Kevin A. Malone, MD

I strive to provide a most sensitive high quality care to all patients.

Age: 74
In practice since: 1982
Gender: Male

Education

Mayo Clinic: Medical School
St. Vincent Health Center: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1053389361

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kevin A. Malone, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

75 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

April 4, 2026

5.0

Nurse Practitioner is very professional and attentive to what I say, explains findings/options clearly and doesn't rush .

Verified Patient

March 28, 2026

5.0

Dr. Malone reviewed past and current lab results in detail.

Verified Patient

March 26, 2026

5.0

Opalyn [FNP] was very helpful and explained everything.

Verified Patient

February 28, 2026

5.0

Good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.