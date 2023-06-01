Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. 230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 220
    Coronado, CA 92118
    619-435-1890

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO

I believe in the team approach to health care where the physician and the patient act as partners.
Age:
 61
In practice since:
 1996
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:
 Medical School
Sharp Family Medical Center:
 Internship
Sharp Family Medical Center:
 Residency
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1083754675
Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
96 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 1, 2023
5.0
Always great care & time needed.
Verified Patient
June 1, 2023
5.0
I've never had a more caring physician than *Dr. Lund!
Verified Patient
May 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lund is wonderful!
Verified Patient
April 28, 2023
5.0
I never feel like *Dr. Byers-Lund rushes through my appointment.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare.