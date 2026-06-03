Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Kimberly Byers Lund, MD, Inc.
230 Prospect St.
Suite 220
Coronado, CA 92118-1978
Get directions
619-435-1890
Fax: 619-435-1849
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO
I believe in the team approach to health care where the physician and the patient act as partners.
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Doctor of osteopathy
- End-of-life care
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1083754675
Insurance plans accepted
Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
87 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 10, 2026
5.0
She didn't have test results because I was on my first visit and she was determining what all I needed.
Verified Patient
April 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Lund listens and cares about her patients. It sounds ridiculous to point that out but she is doing her job and doing it well.
Verified Patient
March 26, 2026
5.0
My office visit was excellent. Tracy [FNP] thoroughly explained the procedures and any of her concerns while listening and understanding my concerns. I feel very confident that I am in excellent hands.
Verified Patient
March 23, 2026
5.0
Dr Lund is very kind and thorough. Every patient deserves a doctor like her who explains things In a way someone can easily understand.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.