About Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO

I believe in the team approach to health care where the physician and the patient act as partners.

Age: 61

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific : Medical School

Sharp Family Medical Center : Internship

Sharp Family Medical Center : Residency



Areas of focus Arthritis

Back evaluation and treatment

Cryosurgery

Depression

End-of-life care

Geriatrics

Headache

Hemorrhoids

LGBTQ health

Nutrition

Osteopathic manipulation

Physical disabilities

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

Sports medicine

Tuberculosis

Weight management

Women's health

NPI 1083754675