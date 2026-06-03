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Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO

4.9

87 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Kimberly Byers Lund, MD, Inc.

619-435-1890
Fax: 619-435-1849

230 Prospect St.
Suite 220
Coronado, CA 92118-1978

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Kimberly Byers Lund, MD, Inc.

    230 Prospect St.
    Suite 220
    Coronado, CA 92118-1978
    Get directions

    619-435-1890
    Fax: 619-435-1849

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO

I believe in the team approach to health care where the physician and the patient act as partners.

Age: 64
In practice since: 1996
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific: Medical School
Sharp Family Medical Center: Internship
Sharp Family Medical Center: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1083754675

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

87 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 10, 2026

5.0

She didn't have test results because I was on my first visit and she was determining what all I needed.

Verified Patient

April 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Lund listens and cares about her patients. It sounds ridiculous to point that out but she is doing her job and doing it well.

Verified Patient

March 26, 2026

5.0

My office visit was excellent. Tracy [FNP] thoroughly explained the procedures and any of her concerns while listening and understanding my concerns. I feel very confident that I am in excellent hands.

Verified Patient

March 23, 2026

5.0

Dr Lund is very kind and thorough. Every patient deserves a doctor like her who explains things In a way someone can easily understand.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.