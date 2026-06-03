About Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO

I believe in the team approach to health care where the physician and the patient act as partners.

Age: 64

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Female

Languages: Spanish

Education College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific : Medical School

Sharp Family Medical Center : Internship

Sharp Family Medical Center : Residency



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