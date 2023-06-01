Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO
Insurance
- 230 Prospect Pl
Suite 220
Coronado, CA 92118
About Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO
I believe in the team approach to health care where the physician and the patient act as partners.
Age:61
In practice since:1996
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:Medical School
Sharp Family Medical Center:Internship
Sharp Family Medical Center:Residency
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- End-of-life care
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1083754675
Ratings and reviews
4.8
96 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
Always great care & time needed.
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
I've never had a more caring physician than *Dr. Lund!
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lund is wonderful!
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
I never feel like *Dr. Byers-Lund rushes through my appointment.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kimberly Byers-Lund, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
