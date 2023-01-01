Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
A Lady's Doctor230 Prospect Pl
Suite 210
Coronado, CA 92118
A Lady's Doctor340 4th Ave
Suite 8
Chula Vista, CA 91910
A Lady's Doctor286 Euclid Ave
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92114
About Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD
I am dedicated to the provision of culturally sensitive health care for the female patient.
Age:67
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Sefa Boa-chi
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
St. Joseph Hospital and Health Care Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Amniocentesis
- Artificial insemination
- Bloodless medicine
- Colposcopy
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- High-risk pregnancy
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
NPI
1902993660
Insurance plans accepted
Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
