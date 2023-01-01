About Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD

I am dedicated to the provision of culturally sensitive health care for the female patient.

Age: 67

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Sefa Boa-chi

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship

St. Joseph Hospital and Health Care Center : Residency



Areas of focus Adolescent gynecology

Amniocentesis

Artificial insemination

Bloodless medicine

Colposcopy

Cryosurgery

Endometriosis

High-risk pregnancy

Incontinence

Intrauterine device (IUD)

Laparoscopic surgery

Menopause

Postpartum depression

Premenstrual syndrome

