Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. A Lady's Doctor
    230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 210
    Coronado, CA 92118
    619-435-0041
  2. A Lady's Doctor
    340 4th Ave
    Suite 8
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-422-2121
  3. A Lady's Doctor
    286 Euclid Ave
    Suite 205
    San Diego, CA 92114
    619-263-6141

About Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD

I am dedicated to the provision of culturally sensitive health care for the female patient.
Age:
 67
In practice since:
 1992
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Sefa Boa-chi
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:
 Internship
St. Joseph Hospital and Health Care Center:
 Residency
Areas of focus
NPI
1902993660

