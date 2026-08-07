Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
A Lady's Doctor
230 Prospect Pl
Suite 210
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
619-435-0041
Fax: 619-435-1206
A Lady's Doctor
286 Euclid Ave
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions
619-263-6141
Fax: 619-263-7236
A Lady's Doctor
340 4th Ave
Suite 8
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-422-2121
Fax: 619-422-2427
Care schedule
A Lady's Doctor
230 Prospect Pl
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
A Lady's Doctor
286 Euclid Ave
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
A Lady's Doctor
340 4th Ave
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kofi D. Sefa-Boakye, MD
I am dedicated to the provision of culturally sensitive health care for the female patient.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Amniocentesis
- Artificial insemination
- Bloodless medicine
- Colposcopy
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- High-risk pregnancy
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1902993660
Insurance plans accepted
Kofi D. Sefa-Boakye, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kofi D. Sefa-Boakye, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kofi D. Sefa-Boakye, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.