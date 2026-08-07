About Kofi D. Sefa-Boakye, MD

I am dedicated to the provision of culturally sensitive health care for the female patient.

Age: 70

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Sefa Boa-chi

Languages: Spanish

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship

St. Joseph Hospital and Health Care Center : Residency



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