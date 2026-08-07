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Kofi D. Sefa-Boakye, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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A Lady's Doctor

619-435-0041
Fax: 619-435-1206

230 Prospect Pl
Suite 210
Coronado, CA 92118

A Lady's Doctor

619-263-6141
Fax: 619-263-7236

286 Euclid Ave
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92114

A Lady's Doctor

619-422-2121
Fax: 619-422-2427

340 4th Ave
Suite 8
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. A Lady's Doctor

    230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 210
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    619-435-0041
    Fax: 619-435-1206

  2. A Lady's Doctor

    286 Euclid Ave
    Suite 205
    San Diego, CA 92114
    Get directions

    619-263-6141
    Fax: 619-263-7236

  3. A Lady's Doctor

    340 4th Ave
    Suite 8
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-422-2121
    Fax: 619-422-2427

Care schedule

A Lady's Doctor

230 Prospect Pl

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A Lady's Doctor

286 Euclid Ave

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    Friday

A Lady's Doctor

340 4th Ave

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Kofi D. Sefa-Boakye, MD

I am dedicated to the provision of culturally sensitive health care for the female patient.

Age: 70
In practice since: 1992
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Sefa Boa-chi
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship
St. Joseph Hospital and Health Care Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1902993660

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kofi D. Sefa-Boakye, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.