Lori Coleman, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Lori Coleman, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.3075 Health Center Drive
Radiation Oncology D
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.3075 Health Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Lori Coleman, MD
It is a special privilege to be able to help care for people. As a radiation oncologist, I am able to help people when they need it the most. It is extremely rewarding for me and I cannot imagine working in any other profession. The best part of my job is the opportunity to meet and help so many wonderful people. I treat all patients as if they were a member of my family. I see patients at a very stressful time in their lives. Not many life events can elicit the fear associated with a cancer diagnosis. I believe it is my responsibility to help comfort my patients while offering the best radiation therapy options available. We are not just treating the cancer but the whole person. It is important to me to take my time with each patient so that they understand their treatment options and are fully informed and comfortable with the choices that they make. During my free time, I love traveling to exotic places. I have traveled extensively and enjoy scuba diving in remote areas of the world. I also love golf and fly-fishing. I enjoy tennis and have made it my mission to get back to the skill level that I had in my 20s — although that may never happen! I love being outside and am up for any outdoor activity. I love all foods — especially ethnic. Most of all, I love spending time with my husband and sweet, little Maltipoo.
Age:57
In practice since:1998
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
Mercy Hospital:Internship
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Anal cancer
- Bladder cancer
- Bone metastases
- Brachytherapy
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Cervical cancer
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Endometrial cancer
- Head and neck cancer
- Hodgkin's disease
- Image-guided radiation therapy
- Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT)
- Kidney cancer
- Lung cancer
- Melanoma
- Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
- Novalis®-shaped beam therapy
- Palliative care
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Radiation therapy
- Sarcomas
- SAVI® radiation therapy
- Second opinions
- Stereotactic body radiation therapy
- Stereotactic radiosurgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Uterine cancer
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1053348920
Insurance plans accepted
Lori Coleman, MD, accepts 46 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lori Coleman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lori Coleman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lori Coleman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lori Coleman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.