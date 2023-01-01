About Lori Coleman, MD

It is a special privilege to be able to help care for people. As a radiation oncologist, I am able to help people when they need it the most. It is extremely rewarding for me and I cannot imagine working in any other profession. The best part of my job is the opportunity to meet and help so many wonderful people. I treat all patients as if they were a member of my family. I see patients at a very stressful time in their lives. Not many life events can elicit the fear associated with a cancer diagnosis. I believe it is my responsibility to help comfort my patients while offering the best radiation therapy options available. We are not just treating the cancer but the whole person. It is important to me to take my time with each patient so that they understand their treatment options and are fully informed and comfortable with the choices that they make. During my free time, I love traveling to exotic places. I have traveled extensively and enjoy scuba diving in remote areas of the world. I also love golf and fly-fishing. I enjoy tennis and have made it my mission to get back to the skill level that I had in my 20s — although that may never happen! I love being outside and am up for any outdoor activity. I love all foods — especially ethnic. Most of all, I love spending time with my husband and sweet, little Maltipoo.

Age: 57

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Francisco : Residency

Mercy Hospital : Internship

University of California, San Francisco : Medical School



