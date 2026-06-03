Provider Image

Lori A. Coleman, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Radiation oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology

858-939-5010

3075 Health Center Drive
Level 0
San Diego, CA 92123-2701

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Level 0
    San Diego, CA 92123-2701
    Get directions

    858-939-5010

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Lori A. Coleman, MD

It is a special privilege to be able to help care for people. As a radiation oncologist, I am able to help people when they need it the most. It is extremely rewarding for me and I cannot imagine working in any other profession. The best part of my job is the opportunity to meet and help so many wonderful people. I treat all patients as if they were a member of my family. I see patients at a very stressful time in their lives. Not many life events can elicit the fear associated with a cancer diagnosis. I believe it is my responsibility to help comfort my patients while offering the best radiation therapy options available. We are not just treating the cancer but the whole person. It is important to me to take my time with each patient so that they understand their treatment options and are fully informed and comfortable with the choices that they make. During my free time, I love traveling to exotic places. I have traveled extensively and enjoy scuba diving in remote areas of the world. I also love golf and fly-fishing. I enjoy tennis and have made it my mission to get back to the skill level that I had in my 20s — although that may never happen! I love being outside and am up for any outdoor activity. I love all foods — especially ethnic. Most of all, I love spending time with my husband and sweet, little Maltipoo.

Age: 60
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Francisco: Residency
Mercy Hospital: Internship
University of California, San Francisco: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1053348920

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lori A. Coleman, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lori A. Coleman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.