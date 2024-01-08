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Marco Ayala, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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California Head & Neck Specialists

858-909-0770

5405 Oberlin Dr
Second floor
San Diego, CA 92121

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Location and phone

  1. California Head & Neck Specialists

    5405 Oberlin Dr
    Second floor
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    858-909-0770

About Marco Ayala, MD

Gender: Male

Education

University of Kansas Medical Center: Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Uniformed Services Uhs Fe Hebert School of Med: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1023089992

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