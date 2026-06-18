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Marcus Zachariah, MD, PhD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurological surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Neurosurgical Medical Clinic

619-297-4481
Fax: 858-429-7594

5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 210
La Mesa, CA 91942

Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy

619-297-4481
Fax: 858-429-7594

3750 Convoy St.
Suite 301
San Diego, CA 92111-3741

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic

619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Neurosurgical Medical Clinic

    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 210
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-297-4481
    Fax: 858-429-7594

  2. Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy

    3750 Convoy St.
    Suite 301
    San Diego, CA 92111-3741
    Get directions

    619-297-4481
    Fax: 858-429-7594

  3. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
    Get directions

    619-740-3200
    Fax: 619-740-4797

Care schedule

Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy

3750 Convoy St.

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Marcus Zachariah, MD, PhD

I decided to become a physician because I enjoy surgery and maintaining relationships with my patients long term. My practice emphasizes minimally invasive techniques. I understand that not all patients require surgery, and I prioritize helping them better understand the treatment options for their diagnosis. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, surfing, cycling, skiing, and yoga.

In practice since: 2019
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Massachusetts General Hospital: Residency
Ohio State University: Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco: Medical School
Massachusetts General Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1477817187

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Marcus Zachariah, MD, PhD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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