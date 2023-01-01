Provider Image

Marcus Zachariah, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurological surgery
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Neurosurgical Medical Clinic
    3750 Convoy St
    Suite 301
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions
    619-297-4481

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Marcus Zachariah, MD

Age:
 42
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Massachusetts General Hospital:
 Residency
Ohio State University:
 Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco:
 Medical School
Massachusetts General Hospital:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1477817187
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Marcus Zachariah, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marcus Zachariah, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.