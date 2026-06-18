About Marcus Zachariah, MD, PhD

I decided to become a physician because I enjoy surgery and maintaining relationships with my patients long term. My practice emphasizes minimally invasive techniques. I understand that not all patients require surgery, and I prioritize helping them better understand the treatment options for their diagnosis. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, surfing, cycling, skiing, and yoga.

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Male

Languages: Spanish

Education Massachusetts General Hospital : Residency

Ohio State University : Fellowship

University of California, San Francisco : Medical School

Massachusetts General Hospital : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.