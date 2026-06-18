Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic
5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 210
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-297-4481
Fax: 858-429-7594
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy
3750 Convoy St.
Suite 301
San Diego, CA 92111-3741
Get directions
619-297-4481
Fax: 858-429-7594
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797
Care schedule
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy
3750 Convoy St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Marcus Zachariah, MD, PhD
I decided to become a physician because I enjoy surgery and maintaining relationships with my patients long term. My practice emphasizes minimally invasive techniques. I understand that not all patients require surgery, and I prioritize helping them better understand the treatment options for their diagnosis. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, surfing, cycling, skiing, and yoga.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Anterior laminectomy
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Biopsy
- Bloodless medicine
- Brain tumor
- Cerebral bleed
- Endoscopic spine surgery
- Epidurolysis
- Kyphoplasty
- Laminectomy
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laser surgery
- Microsurgery
- Minimally invasive spine surgery
- Neck pain
- Nerve blocking/surgery
- Nerve repair
- Pituitary tumors
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Spinal fusion
- Spine surgery
- Stereotactic intracranial surgery
- Trauma
- Vertebroplasty
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477817187
Insurance plans accepted
Marcus Zachariah, MD, PhD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marcus Zachariah, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marcus Zachariah, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.