About Maria Castillo, MD

I work to provide each patient with the opportunity to take an active role in their gynecologic and obstetric care in the development of an individualized patient treatment plan.

Age: 65

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Wayne State University : Medical School

Henry Ford Hospital : Internship

Henry Ford Hospital : Residency



