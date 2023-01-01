Maria Castillo, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Maria L. Castillo, MD7930 Frost St
Suite 103
San Diego, CA 92123
About Maria Castillo, MD
I work to provide each patient with the opportunity to take an active role in their gynecologic and obstetric care in the development of an individualized patient treatment plan.
Age:65
In practice since:2001
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Wayne State University:Medical School
Henry Ford Hospital:Internship
Henry Ford Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Amniocentesis
- Artificial insemination
- Bradley method
- Breast disease
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laser surgery
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Sexual dysfunction
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
NPI
1962566489
Insurance plans accepted
Maria Castillo, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
