Maria L. Castillo, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Maria L. Castillo, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Maria L. Castillo, MD
7930 Frost St
Suite 103
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
619-462-2385
Fax: 619-462-2385
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Maria L. Castillo, MD
I work to provide each patient with the opportunity to take an active role in their gynecologic and obstetric care in the development of an individualized patient treatment plan.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Amniocentesis
- Artificial insemination
- Bradley method
- Breast disease
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laser surgery
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Sexual dysfunction
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1962566489
Insurance plans accepted
Maria L. Castillo, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maria L. Castillo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.