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Maria L. Castillo, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Maria L. Castillo, MD

619-462-2385
Fax: 619-462-2385

7930 Frost St
Suite 103
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Maria L. Castillo, MD

    7930 Frost St
    Suite 103
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    619-462-2385
    Fax: 619-462-2385

Care schedule

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About Maria L. Castillo, MD

I work to provide each patient with the opportunity to take an active role in their gynecologic and obstetric care in the development of an individualized patient treatment plan.

Age: 68
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Wayne State University: Medical School
Henry Ford Hospital: Internship
Henry Ford Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1962566489

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Maria L. Castillo, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.