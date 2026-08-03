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Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar OBGYN
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-309-3139
There is nothing more beautiful and fulfilling than the opportunity to share in the birth of a child. Add to this the lifetime of care a gynecologist can offer their patient, and it's clear why I've chosen this profession and specialty. Communication between the physician and patient is of paramount importance. I believe all patients should clearly understand their disease and treatment plan, and my role is to facilitate to that end. In my free time, I enjoy reading, cycling, rock climbing, and playing golf. I love live music and traveling as well.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1285989350
Mark Zyman, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
93 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
Again, Dr. Zyman has been the best provider I've experienced at SRS.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Zyman is truly wonderful all the way around.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Zyman always takes my concerns seriously and is never dismissive of my worries.
Verified Patient
May 8, 2026
5.0
Doctor was fantastic. He made me feel very comfortable and helped me understand my issue better.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Zyman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Zyman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mark Zyman, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.