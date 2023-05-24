Mark Zyman, MD
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Mark Zyman, MD
There is nothing more beautiful and fulfilling than the opportunity to share in the birth of a child. Add to this the lifetime of care a gynecologist can offer their patient, and it's clear why I've chosen this profession and specialty. Communication between the physician and patient is of paramount importance. I believe all patients should clearly understand their disease and treatment plan, and my role is to facilitate to that end. In my free time, I enjoy reading, cycling, rock climbing, and playing golf. I love live music and traveling as well.
Age:39
In practice since:2016
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:zyman
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Temple University:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Bloodless medicine
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Laser surgery
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
NPI
1285989350
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Mark Zyman, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
100 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Zyman is a good listener. He answered all my questions and explained the procedure I was to have.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Zyman was extremely professional and I never felt rushed as he sat and answered all my questions.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Every one was so nice and helpful
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
I will definitely recommend Dr. Zyman to anyone that needs GYN services.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mark Zyman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Zyman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
