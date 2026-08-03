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Mark Zyman, MD

4.9

93 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-309-3139

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar OBGYN

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-309-3139

About Mark Zyman, MD

There is nothing more beautiful and fulfilling than the opportunity to share in the birth of a child. Add to this the lifetime of care a gynecologist can offer their patient, and it's clear why I've chosen this profession and specialty. Communication between the physician and patient is of paramount importance. I believe all patients should clearly understand their disease and treatment plan, and my role is to facilitate to that end. In my free time, I enjoy reading, cycling, rock climbing, and playing golf. I love live music and traveling as well.

Age: 42
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: zyman
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

Temple University: Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles: Internship
University of California, Los Angeles: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1285989350

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mark Zyman, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

93 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

Again, Dr. Zyman has been the best provider I've experienced at SRS.

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. Zyman is truly wonderful all the way around.

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. Zyman always takes my concerns seriously and is never dismissive of my worries.

Verified Patient

May 8, 2026

5.0

Doctor was fantastic. He made me feel very comfortable and helped me understand my issue better.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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