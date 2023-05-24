About Mark Zyman, MD

There is nothing more beautiful and fulfilling than the opportunity to share in the birth of a child. Add to this the lifetime of care a gynecologist can offer their patient, and it's clear why I've chosen this profession and specialty. Communication between the physician and patient is of paramount importance. I believe all patients should clearly understand their disease and treatment plan, and my role is to facilitate to that end. In my free time, I enjoy reading, cycling, rock climbing, and playing golf. I love live music and traveling as well.

Age: 39

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: zyman

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Temple University : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Internship

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency



NPI 1285989350