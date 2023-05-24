Mark Zyman, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee
    8701 Cuyamaca St
    Santee, CA 92071
    858-499-2702

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Mark Zyman, MD

There is nothing more beautiful and fulfilling than the opportunity to share in the birth of a child. Add to this the lifetime of care a gynecologist can offer their patient, and it's clear why I've chosen this profession and specialty. Communication between the physician and patient is of paramount importance. I believe all patients should clearly understand their disease and treatment plan, and my role is to facilitate to that end. In my free time, I enjoy reading, cycling, rock climbing, and playing golf. I love live music and traveling as well.
Age:
 39
In practice since:
 2016
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 zyman
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Temple University:
 Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1285989350
4.9
100 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Zyman is a good listener. He answered all my questions and explained the procedure I was to have.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Zyman was extremely professional and I never felt rushed as he sat and answered all my questions.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
Every one was so nice and helpful
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
I will definitely recommend Dr. Zyman to anyone that needs GYN services.
