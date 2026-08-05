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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Virtual visits available
Martha Lozano, MD
910 Hale Place
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
619-363-4000
Fax: 619-202-9400
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I strive to provide quality care.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1609845627
Martha E. Lozano, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
4.7
110 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
Everything good.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
The Doctor is very dedicated to the patient. And I take time to explain everything very well. Thank you
Verified Patient
April 28, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
April 9, 2026
5.0
So far so good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Martha E. Lozano, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Martha E. Lozano, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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