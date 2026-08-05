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Martha E. Lozano, MD

4.7

110 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Virtual visits available

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Martha Lozano, MD

619-363-4000
Fax: 619-202-9400

910 Hale Place
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91914

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Martha Lozano, MD

    910 Hale Place
    Suite 100
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions

    619-363-4000
    Fax: 619-202-9400

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Martha E. Lozano, MD

I strive to provide quality care.

Age: 67
In practice since: 1990
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Baylor College of Medicine: Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine: Internship
Baylor College of Medicine: Residency
University of Monterrey: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1609845627

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Martha E. Lozano, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

110 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

Everything good.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

The Doctor is very dedicated to the patient. And I take time to explain everything very well. Thank you

Verified Patient

April 28, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

April 9, 2026

5.0

So far so good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.