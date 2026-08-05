The Doctor is very dedicated to the patient. And I take time to explain everything very well. Thank you

Phil Hannes was walking his dog one day and in the ICU the next, but thanks to early recognition of symptoms and surgery, he’s back to the life he loves.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.