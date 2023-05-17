Martha Lozano, MD
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Martha Lozano, MD
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Book appointment
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
- 841 Kuhn Dr
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Martha Lozano, MD
I strive to provide quality care.
Age:64
In practice since:1990
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine:Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
University of Monterrey:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Bronchiectasis
- Chronic cough
- Colitis
- COPD
- Critical care
- Cystic fibrosis
- Dementia
- Diabetes
- Dyspnea
- Emphysema
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Pleural effusion
- Pneumonia
- Preventive medicine
- Pulmonary arterial hypertension
- Pulmonary embolism
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Pulmonary function testing
- Shortness of breath
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Tuberculosis
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1609845627
Insurance plans accepted
Martha Lozano, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.5
113 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Very professional and extremely knowledgeable
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
2.8
Wait time to see dr. is always over 1 hour. Taken into room then have to wait even when appt. is scheduled for 1st after lunch. Last time no one else in waiting room yet once taken to exam room wait was over 1 hr. to see doctor.
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
4.8
*Dr. Martha Lozano is a very nice person and professional person. She has a very good heart with everybody.
Verified PatientMarch 21, 2023
5.0
Godo
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Martha Lozano, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Martha Lozano, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Martha Lozano, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Martha Lozano, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.