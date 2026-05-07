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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Colon and rectal surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Colon and rectal surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Surgical Specialists of San Diego
4060 4th Ave
Suite 510
San Diego, CA 92103
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As a physician, I can't imagine a more fulfilling role than one where I'm able to help others, regardless of circumstance, live happier and healthier lives. I provide quality care for each of my patients and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. In my spare time, I enjoy playing squash.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1841235645
Mathew S. Isho, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mathew S. Isho, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mathew S. Isho, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mathew S. Isho, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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