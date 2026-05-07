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Mathew S. Isho, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Colon and rectal surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Surgical Specialists of San Diego

619-686-4011

4060 4th Ave
Suite 510
San Diego, CA 92103

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Location and phone

  1. Surgical Specialists of San Diego

    4060 4th Ave
    Suite 510
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-686-4011

About Mathew S. Isho, MD

As a physician, I can't imagine a more fulfilling role than one where I'm able to help others, regardless of circumstance, live happier and healthier lives. I provide quality care for each of my patients and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. In my spare time, I enjoy playing squash.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: E-Show
Languages: Arabic, Chaldean

Education

Saint Joseph Mercy Health System: Residency
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System: Internship
Al-Nahrain University College of Medicine (Iraq): Medical School
Carle Foundation Hospital: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1841235645

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mathew S. Isho, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Mathew S. Isho, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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