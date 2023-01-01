Mathew Isho, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Colon and rectal surgery (board certified)
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Mathew Isho, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Colon and rectal surgery (board certified)
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Surgical Specialists of San Diego4060 4th Ave
Suite 510
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
About Mathew Isho, MD
As a physician, I can't imagine a more fulfilling role than one where I'm able to help others, regardless of circumstance, live happier and healthier lives. I provide quality care for each of my patients. In my spare time, I enjoy playing squash.
Age:53
In practice since:2006
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:E-Show
Languages:English
Education
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System:Residency
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System:Internship
Al-Nahrain University College of Medicine (Iraq):Medical School
Carle Foundation Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Biopsy
- Bloodless medicine
- Cancer surgery
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Colon surgery
- Fistula repair
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Ventral hernia repair
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1841235645
Insurance plans accepted
Mathew Isho, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mathew Isho, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mathew Isho, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mathew Isho, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mathew Isho, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.