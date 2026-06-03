Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego
5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120-5198
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Matthew D. Wilson, DPM
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankle arthroplasty
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Fracture management
- Joint replacement
- LGBTQ health
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Trauma
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1699138891
Insurance plans accepted
Matthew D. Wilson, DPM, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
39 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
March 28, 2026
5.0
Great doc easy access and staff is very good
Verified Patient
March 27, 2026
5.0
I did have to wait about 30 minutes for the doctor to comeTo the room but I did not mind as I know he gives everyone the same care.
Verified Patient
March 26, 2026
5.0
Dr Wilson was fantastic. I cannot say how grateful I am for his expertise and bedside manner.
Verified Patient
March 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Wilson is a great and caring doctor
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew D. Wilson, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew D. Wilson, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.