Matthew Wilson, DPM
No ratings available
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry
Insurance
Location and phone
- 8860 Center Dr
Suite 350
La Mesa, CA 91942
Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120
Care schedule
8860 Center Dr
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego
5555 Reservoir Dr
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Matthew Wilson, DPM
Age:33
In practice since:2020
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
The Core Institute Center for Orthopedic Research and Education:Fellowship
Des Moines University:Medical School
Grant Medical Center (Columbus, OH):Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankle arthroplasty
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Fracture management
- Joint replacement
- LGBTQ health
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Trauma
NPI
1699138891
Insurance plans accepted
Matthew Wilson, DPM, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Matthew Wilson, DPM, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew Wilson, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
