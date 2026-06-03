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Matthew D. Wilson, DPM

4.8

39 ratings

Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

619-286-9480

5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120-5198

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

    5555 Reservoir Drive
    Suite 104
    San Diego, CA 92120-5198
    Get directions

    619-286-9480

Care schedule

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About Matthew D. Wilson, DPM

Age: 36
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Male

Education

The Core Institute Center for Orthopedic Research and Education: Fellowship
Des Moines University: Medical School
Grant Medical Center (Columbus, OH): Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1699138891

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Matthew D. Wilson, DPM, accepts 36 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

39 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

March 28, 2026

5.0

Great doc easy access and staff is very good

Verified Patient

March 27, 2026

5.0

I did have to wait about 30 minutes for the doctor to comeTo the room but I did not mind as I know he gives everyone the same care.

Verified Patient

March 26, 2026

5.0

Dr Wilson was fantastic. I cannot say how grateful I am for his expertise and bedside manner.

Verified Patient

March 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Wilson is a great and caring doctor

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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