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Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
North Coast Urology
3609 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
760-637-2500
Fax: 760-637-2501
About Michael P. Guerena, MD
"I am a board-certified urologist with a career spanning nearly 30 years in North County San Diego. I am currently an active staff member at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Tri-City Medical Center and North Coast Surgery Center. Since 2020, I have served as chief of the division of urology at Tri-City Medical Center. I am also the medical director of surgery at North Coast Surgery Center, where I am a member of the governing board. A Southern California native, I graduated from Loyola High School in Los Angeles and earned my bachelor’s degree in anatomy and physiology from the University of California, Berkeley. I then attended Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, where I earned my medical degree. I completed my internship and residency in urology at the Medical College of Wisconsin, where I also contributed to several research publications and co-authored a textbook chapter on prostate cancer. In 1995, I co-founded North Coast Urology Medical Associates, Inc., with Dr. Bradley Frasier. I practice general urology with specialized interests in minimally invasive treatment of kidney stones, female urology and robotic surgery. I am also recognized as an expert in aquablation therapy in North County San Diego, offering advanced, evidence-based care for patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). My approach to patient care is grounded in clinical excellence, clear communication and individualized treatment. I have three grown sons and enjoy spending time with my wife and our expanding family."
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bladder cancer
- Circumcision - adults
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - male
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney cancer
- Kidney stones
- Laser surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Penile implant
- Prostate cancer
- Sexual dysfunction
- Urologic cancers
- Vasectomy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1841222171
Insurance plans accepted
Michael P. Guerena, MD, accepts 11 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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