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Michael P. Guerena, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

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(over age 18 only)

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North Coast Urology

760-637-2500
Fax: 760-637-2501

3609 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. North Coast Urology

    3609 Vista Way
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-637-2500
    Fax: 760-637-2501

About Michael P. Guerena, MD

"I am a board-certified urologist with a career spanning nearly 30 years in North County San Diego. I am currently an active staff member at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Tri-City Medical Center and North Coast Surgery Center. Since 2020, I have served as chief of the division of urology at Tri-City Medical Center. I am also the medical director of surgery at North Coast Surgery Center, where I am a member of the governing board. A Southern California native, I graduated from Loyola High School in Los Angeles and earned my bachelor’s degree in anatomy and physiology from the University of California, Berkeley. I then attended Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, where I earned my medical degree. I completed my internship and residency in urology at the Medical College of Wisconsin, where I also contributed to several research publications and co-authored a textbook chapter on prostate cancer. In 1995, I co-founded North Coast Urology Medical Associates, Inc., with Dr. Bradley Frasier. I practice general urology with specialized interests in minimally invasive treatment of kidney stones, female urology and robotic surgery. I am also recognized as an expert in aquablation therapy in North County San Diego, offering advanced, evidence-based care for patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). My approach to patient care is grounded in clinical excellence, clear communication and individualized treatment. I have three grown sons and enjoy spending time with my wife and our expanding family."

Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Loyola University (Chicago): Medical School
Medical College of Wisconsin: Residency
Medical College of Wisconsin: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1841222171

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Insurance plans accepted

Michael P. Guerena, MD, accepts 11 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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