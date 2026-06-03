About Michael P. Guerena, MD

"I am a board-certified urologist with a career spanning nearly 30 years in North County San Diego. I am currently an active staff member at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Tri-City Medical Center and North Coast Surgery Center. Since 2020, I have served as chief of the division of urology at Tri-City Medical Center. I am also the medical director of surgery at North Coast Surgery Center, where I am a member of the governing board. A Southern California native, I graduated from Loyola High School in Los Angeles and earned my bachelor’s degree in anatomy and physiology from the University of California, Berkeley. I then attended Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, where I earned my medical degree. I completed my internship and residency in urology at the Medical College of Wisconsin, where I also contributed to several research publications and co-authored a textbook chapter on prostate cancer. In 1995, I co-founded North Coast Urology Medical Associates, Inc., with Dr. Bradley Frasier. I practice general urology with specialized interests in minimally invasive treatment of kidney stones, female urology and robotic surgery. I am also recognized as an expert in aquablation therapy in North County San Diego, offering advanced, evidence-based care for patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). My approach to patient care is grounded in clinical excellence, clear communication and individualized treatment. I have three grown sons and enjoy spending time with my wife and our expanding family."

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Loyola University (Chicago) : Medical School

Medical College of Wisconsin : Residency

Medical College of Wisconsin : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.