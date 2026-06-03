Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Noah Johnson, MD, Inc.
10158 Buena Vista Ave.
Santee, CA 92071-4435
Get directions
About Noah C. Johnson, MD
I strive to provide the best medical care possible in an open partnership with patients.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Arthritis
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Lab on premises
- Nursing home visits
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Vasectomy
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1932215092
Insurance plans accepted
Noah C. Johnson, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
102 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Dr Johnson is one of the most caring doctors I know. He listens to you and helps you navigate through hard times. I'm so lucky to have a doctor who truly cares for his patients.
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Dr Johnson is great!
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
4.8
Pleasent
Verified Patient
May 28, 2026
4.8
With the nurses help, Dr. Johnson gave me a cortisone shot in my finger to help with my "trigger finger". It was quite painful but it worked and I am grateful. Dr. Johnson also prescribed a nasal spray that stopped my post nasal drip problem. Very successful trip to the doctor.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Noah C. Johnson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Noah C. Johnson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.