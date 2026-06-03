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Noah C. Johnson, MD

4.9

102 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Noah Johnson, MD, Inc.

619-562-1140

10158 Buena Vista Ave.
Santee, CA 92071-4435

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Noah Johnson, MD, Inc.

    10158 Buena Vista Ave.
    Santee, CA 92071-4435
    Get directions

    619-562-1140

About Noah C. Johnson, MD

I strive to provide the best medical care possible in an open partnership with patients.

Age: 54
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Foothill Presbyterian Hospital: Residency
Ross University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1932215092

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Noah C. Johnson, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

102 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Dr Johnson is one of the most caring doctors I know. He listens to you and helps you navigate through hard times. I'm so lucky to have a doctor who truly cares for his patients.

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Dr Johnson is great!

Verified Patient

May 30, 2026

4.8

Pleasent

Verified Patient

May 28, 2026

4.8

With the nurses help, Dr. Johnson gave me a cortisone shot in my finger to help with my "trigger finger". It was quite painful but it worked and I am grateful. Dr. Johnson also prescribed a nasal spray that stopped my post nasal drip problem. Very successful trip to the doctor.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.