Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Noah C. Johnson, MD10158 Buena Vista Ave
Santee, CA 92071
About Noah Johnson, MD
I strive to provide the best medical care possible in an open partnership with patients.
Age:51
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Foothill Presbyterian Hospital:Residency
Ross University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Arthritis
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Vasectomy
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1932215092
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Noah Johnson, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
135 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
He was very helpful
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
Great practice, great doctor, clean, well kept office, not crowded, good parking, easy access.
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
5.0
Dr Johnson does an excellent job!
Verified PatientJune 14, 2023
5.0
Test results very good
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Noah Johnson, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Noah Johnson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
