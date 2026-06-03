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Perry V. Montoya, MD

4.8

286 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390

480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

    480 H Street
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    858-499-2713
    Fax: 619-585-4390

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Perry V. Montoya, MD

I practice with a care partner, Roxanna Calvario, PA, and we work together to provide you excellent care. Helping others with their health has always been a great interest of mine. The science of medicine is challenging and always changing, which I enjoy. I review health conditions and treatment options with my patients in a way that is easily understood. I create a partnership with each individual and determine goals to improve quality of life and longevity. Racquetball, surfing and running are all interests of mine. I also love movies and family time.

In practice since: 1992
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science: Medical School
University of California, Irvine: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1003826256

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Perry V. Montoya, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

286 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

He was very understanding and I could understand him

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Very good excellent service

Verified Patient

May 29, 2026

5.0

The doctor was extremely helpful in giving me information about glp1's

Verified Patient

May 29, 2026

5.0

Thank you

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Care partners

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Dominique Peterson, PA

 

Chula Vista

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.