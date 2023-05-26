About Perry Montoya, MD

I practice with a care partner, Roxanna Calvario, PA, and we work together to provide you excellent care. Helping others with their health has always been a great interest of mine. The science of medicine is challenging and always changing, which I enjoy. I review health conditions and treatment options with my patients in a way that is easily understood. I create a partnership with each individual and determine goals to improve quality of life and longevity. Racquetball, surfing and running are all interests of mine. I also love movies and family time.

Age: 60

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Residency

University of California, Irvine : Internship



