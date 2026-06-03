Perry V. Montoya, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Perry V. Montoya, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine
480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
About Perry V. Montoya, MD
I practice with a care partner, Roxanna Calvario, PA, and we work together to provide you excellent care. Helping others with their health has always been a great interest of mine. The science of medicine is challenging and always changing, which I enjoy. I review health conditions and treatment options with my patients in a way that is easily understood. I create a partnership with each individual and determine goals to improve quality of life and longevity. Racquetball, surfing and running are all interests of mine. I also love movies and family time.
Education
Areas of focus
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Bloodless medicine
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Lab on premises
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1003826256
Insurance plans accepted
Perry V. Montoya, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
286 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
He was very understanding and I could understand him
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Very good excellent service
Verified Patient
May 29, 2026
5.0
The doctor was extremely helpful in giving me information about glp1's
Verified Patient
May 29, 2026
5.0
Thank you
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Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.