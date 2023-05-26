Perry Montoya, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista525 Third Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Saturday
Care partners
When Perry Montoya, MD is unavailable, other providers are here to care for you.
About Perry Montoya, MD
I practice with a care partner, Roxanna Calvario, PA, and we work together to provide you excellent care. Helping others with their health has always been a great interest of mine. The science of medicine is challenging and always changing, which I enjoy. I review health conditions and treatment options with my patients in a way that is easily understood. I create a partnership with each individual and determine goals to improve quality of life and longevity. Racquetball, surfing and running are all interests of mine. I also love movies and family time.
Age:60
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Internship
Areas of focus
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Bloodless medicine
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
- Wound healing
NPI
1003826256
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Perry Montoya, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
198 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Montoya was very good, listened to my concerns and got the testing done. Excellent!
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
4.8
Very good at listening to my concerns
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Good.9 7
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Excellent loved Dr Montoya
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Perry Montoya, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Perry Montoya, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
