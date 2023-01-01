Provider Image

Raghu Shettigar, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. 765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 203
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-216-2100
  2. South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
    655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 409
    National City, CA 91950
    619-267-8313

765 Medical Center Ct
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
    Saturday
    Sunday
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
655 Euclid Ave
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Raghu Shettigar, MD

Age:
 48
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:
 Residency
New York Medical College:
 Medical School
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1528120540
