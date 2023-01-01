Raghu Shettigar, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
- 765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 203
Chula Vista, CA 91911
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group655 Euclid Ave
Suite 409
National City, CA 91950
Care schedule
765 Medical Center Ct
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group655 Euclid Ave
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Raghu Shettigar, MD
Age:48
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Residency
New York Medical College:Medical School
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural family planning
- Nexplanon® treatment
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1528120540
Insurance plans accepted
Raghu Shettigar, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
