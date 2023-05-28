About Rajiv Roy, MD

Excellent care is based on open communication, respect and trust between the patient and physician. I chose to become a physician because I have a family history of diabetes and was amazed at the complexity and physiology involved in the field of endocrinology. In my spare time, I enjoy golf, tennis and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Southern California : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science : Fellowship



Areas of focus Adrenal disorders

Diabetes

General endocrinology

Osteoporosis

Pituitary disorders

Thyroid problems

NPI 1437207214