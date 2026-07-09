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Rajiv B. Roy, MD

4.8

205 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Endocrinology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Endocrinology

858-309-3160

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Endocrinology

858-521-2393

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Endocrinology

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-309-3160

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Endocrinology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2393

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Endocrinology

2600 Via De La Valle

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    Monday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

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    Saturday

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    Sunday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Endocrinology

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

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    Tuesday

About Rajiv B. Roy, MD

I believe that providing excellent care is based on open communication, respect, and trust that is built between the patient and physician. I chose to become a physician, because I have a family history of diabetes and was amazed at the complexity and physiology involved in the field of endocrinology. In my spare time, I enjoy playing golf and tennis and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2007
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Southern California: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1437207214

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rajiv B. Roy, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

205 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Very good

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Great conversation and Dr Roy listened to my concerns and addressed each one

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Suler positive experience hivhly recomend the whole team. Big pat on the back from friendly front desk staff, great nurse, and of course Dr Roy. Fab team!!

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

First time I've had a doctor actually know anything about thyroid issues and the tests that need to be taken.. Literally the first time.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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