Medical Doctor
Endocrinology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Endocrinology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Rajiv Roy, MD
Excellent care is based on open communication, respect and trust between the patient and physician. I chose to become a physician because I have a family history of diabetes and was amazed at the complexity and physiology involved in the field of endocrinology. In my spare time, I enjoy golf, tennis and spending time with family and friends.
Age:50
In practice since:2007
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Southern California:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Adrenal disorders
- Diabetes
- General endocrinology
- Osteoporosis
- Pituitary disorders
- Thyroid problems
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1437207214
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Rajiv Roy, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
193 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Incredible doctor.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Excellent, Caring by both Dr.Roy and Anthony CNA
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
I find the Dr. Roy is very open and flexible. Would definitely recommend him.
Verified PatientMay 8, 2023
5.0
Excellent doctor; extremely happy with his professionalism & care. Very much impressed about him.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Rajiv Roy, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rajiv Roy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Rajiv Roy, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rajiv Roy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.