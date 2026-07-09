Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Endocrinology
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Endocrinology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Endocrinology
2600 Via De La Valle
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Monday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
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Saturday
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Sunday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Endocrinology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
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Tuesday
About Rajiv B. Roy, MD
I believe that providing excellent care is based on open communication, respect, and trust that is built between the patient and physician. I chose to become a physician, because I have a family history of diabetes and was amazed at the complexity and physiology involved in the field of endocrinology. In my spare time, I enjoy playing golf and tennis and spending time with family and friends.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adrenal disorders
- Diabetes
- General endocrinology
- Osteoporosis
- Pituitary disorders
- Thyroid problems
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1437207214
Insurance plans accepted
Rajiv B. Roy, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
205 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Very good
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Great conversation and Dr Roy listened to my concerns and addressed each one
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Suler positive experience hivhly recomend the whole team. Big pat on the back from friendly front desk staff, great nurse, and of course Dr Roy. Fab team!!
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
First time I've had a doctor actually know anything about thyroid issues and the tests that need to be taken.. Literally the first time.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rajiv B. Roy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.