About Rajiv B. Roy, MD

I believe that providing excellent care is based on open communication, respect, and trust that is built between the patient and physician. I chose to become a physician, because I have a family history of diabetes and was amazed at the complexity and physiology involved in the field of endocrinology. In my spare time, I enjoy playing golf and tennis and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Male

Languages: Spanish

Education University of Southern California : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Adrenal disorders

Diabetes

General endocrinology

Osteoporosis

Pituitary disorders

Thyroid problems

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