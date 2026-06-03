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Ralph E. Rynning, MD

5.0

76 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

619-286-9480

5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120-5198

Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego, Coronado

619-286-9480
Fax: 619-286-4568

230 Prospect Place
Suite 210
Coronado, CA 92118-1980

Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

619-286-9480

8860 Center Dr
Suite 350
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

    5555 Reservoir Drive
    Suite 104
    San Diego, CA 92120-5198
    Get directions

    619-286-9480

  2. Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego, Coronado

    230 Prospect Place
    Suite 210
    Coronado, CA 92118-1980
    Get directions

    619-286-9480
    Fax: 619-286-4568

  3. Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

    8860 Center Dr
    Suite 350
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-286-9480

Care schedule

Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

5555 Reservoir Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Ralph E. Rynning, MD

I am committed to providing excellent orthopedic shoulder care in a compassionate, understanding environment. I strive to offer my patients the latest in treatment options tailored to their individual needs. I am fellowship-trained in the diagnosis and management of orthopedic disorders of the shoulder and elbow. My training is focused on up-to-date treatments, including advanced arthroscopic techniques, joint replacement, resurfacing procedures and complex upper-extremity fracture care and sports injuries. I strive to provide personalized orthopedic treatment for each patient.

Age: 54
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Ren-ing

Education

Thomas Jefferson University: Fellowship
Jefferson Medical College: Medical School
Thomas Jefferson University: Residency
Thomas Jefferson University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1952595316

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ralph E. Rynning, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

76 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr. Rynning is absolutely amazing!

Verified Patient

April 3, 2026

5.0

I have been seeing Dr Rynning for about four years and the most important quality he has when treating his patients is his one on one engaged conversation with the patient. Never distracted by computers in the room or looking down at reports. He looks the patient directly in the eye and speaks with understanding and compassion for what the patient is going through. In my experience this has been a rarity in today's modern medical environment but much appreciated.

Verified Patient

March 30, 2026

5.0

Dr. Rynning explained everything to me, as I was on the verge of having surgery. His treatment of my shoulder was exquisite. I improved from having pain daily and pain waking me up at night, every night to pain-free. It's unbelievable unless Dr. Rynning is your orthopedic surgeon.

Verified Patient

March 7, 2026

5.0

I really like my doctor always soft spoken and caring

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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