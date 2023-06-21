Medical Doctor
- 8860 Center Dr
Suite 350
La Mesa, CA 91942
Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120
Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego5555 Reservoir Dr
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Ralph Rynning, MD
I am committed to providing excellent orthopedic shoulder care in a compassionate, understanding environment. I strive to offer my patients the latest in treatment options tailored to their individual needs. I am fellowship-trained in the diagnosis and management of orthopedic disorders of the shoulder and elbow. My training is focused on up-to-date treatments, including advanced arthroscopic techniques, joint replacement, resurfacing procedures and complex upper-extremity fracture care and sports injuries. I strive to provide personalized orthopedic treatment for each patient.
Age:51
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Ren-ing
Languages:English
Education
Thomas Jefferson University:Fellowship
Jefferson Medical College:Medical School
Thomas Jefferson University:Residency
Thomas Jefferson University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adhesive capsulitis
- Biceps tendon rupture
- Biceps tenodesis
- Carpal tunnel
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Endoscopic carpal tunnel release
- Endoscopic cubital tunnel release
- Fracture management
- Hand microsurgery
- Hand surgery
- Knee reconstruction
- Labral repair
- Labral tear repair
- Mako® robotic-arm assisted surgery
- Nerve repair
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reattachments
- Reconstructive surgery
- Reverse total shoulder
- Rotator cuff repair
- Separated shoulder
- Shortness of breath
- Shoulder and clavical fracture
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Shoulder dislocations
- Shoulder osteoarthritis
- Tendon repair
- Total shoulder
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
Ratings and reviews
5.0
53 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
5.0
This practitioner is caring and actually listens. He explained my options and prognosis and provided treatment appropriate to my condition and needs.
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
5.0
Very good.
Verified PatientApril 10, 2023
5.0
It would have been good if dr. showed me the MRI or X-rays & explained.
Verified PatientMarch 30, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Rynning is so good at what he does from the beginning to the end. Thank you, *Dr. Rynning for being you!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ralph Rynning, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ralph Rynning, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
