Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego
5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120-5198
Get directions
Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego, Coronado
230 Prospect Place
Suite 210
Coronado, CA 92118-1980
Get directions
619-286-9480
Fax: 619-286-4568
Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego
8860 Center Dr
Suite 350
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego
5555 Reservoir Drive
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About Ralph E. Rynning, MD
I am committed to providing excellent orthopedic shoulder care in a compassionate, understanding environment. I strive to offer my patients the latest in treatment options tailored to their individual needs. I am fellowship-trained in the diagnosis and management of orthopedic disorders of the shoulder and elbow. My training is focused on up-to-date treatments, including advanced arthroscopic techniques, joint replacement, resurfacing procedures and complex upper-extremity fracture care and sports injuries. I strive to provide personalized orthopedic treatment for each patient.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adhesive capsulitis
- Biceps tendon rupture
- Biceps tenodesis
- Carpal tunnel
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Endoscopic carpal tunnel release
- Endoscopic cubital tunnel release
- Fracture management
- Hand microsurgery
- Hand surgery
- Knee reconstruction
- Labral repair
- Labral tear repair
- Mako® robotic-arm assisted surgery
- Nerve repair
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reattachments
- Reconstructive surgery
- Reverse total shoulder
- Rotator cuff repair
- Separated shoulder
- Shortness of breath
- Shoulder and clavicle fracture
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Shoulder dislocations
- Shoulder osteoarthritis
- Tendon repair
- Total shoulder
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1952595316
Insurance plans accepted
Ralph E. Rynning, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
76 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr. Rynning is absolutely amazing!
Verified Patient
April 3, 2026
5.0
I have been seeing Dr Rynning for about four years and the most important quality he has when treating his patients is his one on one engaged conversation with the patient. Never distracted by computers in the room or looking down at reports. He looks the patient directly in the eye and speaks with understanding and compassion for what the patient is going through. In my experience this has been a rarity in today's modern medical environment but much appreciated.
Verified Patient
March 30, 2026
5.0
Dr. Rynning explained everything to me, as I was on the verge of having surgery. His treatment of my shoulder was exquisite. I improved from having pain daily and pain waking me up at night, every night to pain-free. It's unbelievable unless Dr. Rynning is your orthopedic surgeon.
Verified Patient
March 7, 2026
5.0
I really like my doctor always soft spoken and caring
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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