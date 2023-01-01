Razi Hekmat, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Insurance
- 610 Euclid Ave
Suite 201
National City, CA 91950
About Razi Hekmat, MD
Age:53
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Rah-zi Heck-matt
Languages:English, Farsi, Spanish
Education
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center:Internship
University of Southern California Medical Center:Residency
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- End-of-life care
- Geriatrics
- Immigration physicals
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1871501205
Insurance plans accepted
Razi Hekmat, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
