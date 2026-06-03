Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
ENT Associates Medical Group
3907 Waring Road
Suite 1
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
760-724-8749
Fax: 760-724-2604
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Robert D. Jacobs, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Ear surgery
- Facial skin cancer surgery
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Voice evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1023028446
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert D. Jacobs, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert D. Jacobs, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.