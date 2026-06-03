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Robin F. Spiering, MD

4.6

212 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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MD Care and Associates, Inc.

619-456-9292
Fax: 619-456-9283

744 Broadway
Ste 100
El Cajon, CA 92021-4654

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. MD Care and Associates, Inc.

    744 Broadway
    Ste 100
    El Cajon, CA 92021-4654
    Get directions

    619-456-9292
    Fax: 619-456-9283

About Robin F. Spiering, MD

My mission is to provide a committed patient-physician partnership to a community of established and prospective patients. My goal is to teach my patients to take an active role in their health care to help them achieve a healthy lifestyle. I enjoy working with my patients to create optimal health. I enjoy spending my spare time with my family and am also active in my church.

Age: 60
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Male
Languages: Tagalog/Filipino

Education

Scripps Clinic and Research Institute: Residency
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute: Internship
Georgetown University: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1467458729

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Robin F. Spiering, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

212 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr Spiering was very good

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Great job

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

5.0

Margaret the PA is AMAZING! Lovely girl, super nice and friendly while also making me feel comfortable when talking about my health concerns

Verified Patient

May 12, 2026

5.0

Greta [PA] listened to me intently. Answered every question I had. She was kind and caring.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.