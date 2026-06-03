Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
MD Care and Associates, Inc.
744 Broadway
Ste 100
El Cajon, CA 92021-4654
Get directions
619-456-9292
Fax: 619-456-9283
About Robin F. Spiering, MD
My mission is to provide a committed patient-physician partnership to a community of established and prospective patients. My goal is to teach my patients to take an active role in their health care to help them achieve a healthy lifestyle. I enjoy working with my patients to create optimal health. I enjoy spending my spare time with my family and am also active in my church.
Education
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Insulin pump
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Lab on premises
- Liver disease
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nursing home visits
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Scleroderma
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Vertigo
- Walk-in appointments
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Wound healing
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1467458729
Insurance plans accepted
Robin F. Spiering, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
212 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr Spiering was very good
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Great job
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
Margaret the PA is AMAZING! Lovely girl, super nice and friendly while also making me feel comfortable when talking about my health concerns
Verified Patient
May 12, 2026
5.0
Greta [PA] listened to me intently. Answered every question I had. She was kind and caring.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robin F. Spiering, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.