Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
MD Care and Associates, Inc.278 Avocado Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
About Robin Spiering, MD
My mission is to provide a committed patient-physician partnership to a community of established and prospective patients. My goal is to teach my patients to take an active role in their health care to help them achieve a healthy lifestyle. I enjoy working with my patients to create optimal health. I enjoy spending my spare time with my family and am also active in my church.
Age:57
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino, Hebrew
Education
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Residency
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Internship
Georgetown University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Insulin pump
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Scleroderma
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1467458729
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Robin Spiering, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
194 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 17, 2023
4.8
Good care asked many questions, and answered all of mine
Verified PatientJune 14, 2023
5.0
Wear hearing aids but have problems understanding himWould like printout of day so I don't miss some of what was said.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Test results should be reviewed with a copy in the hands of the patient. General comments about test results should be avoided, ie. "Kidney function ok" should not be a substitute for explicit test results of BUN and Creatinine. The patient can always ask for the meaning of a test result.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
FollowMyHealth still has problem with displaying chart results.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Robin Spiering, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robin Spiering, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Robin Spiering, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robin Spiering, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.