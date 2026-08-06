About Roger Oen, MD

My interest is in providing care for the patient as a whole.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education The George Washington University : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Areas of focus Arthritis

Back evaluation and treatment

Cryosurgery

Depression

Diabetes

Eating disorders

Geriatrics

Headache

Hemorrhoids

Smoking cessation techniques

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.