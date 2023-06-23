Provider Image

Roger Oen, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. SharpCare Coronado
    230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 340B
    Coronado, CA 92118
    619-522-4000
    Fax: 619-435-0150

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday

About Roger Oen, MD

My interest is in providing care for the patient as a whole.
Age:
 49
In practice since:
 2004
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
The George Washington University:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
1710060165
FollowMyHealth

Roger Oen, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
148 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Roger Oen has been my primary doctor since 2007. He is very very on top of my health. He has detected early uterine cancer & kidney cancer in me. He is awesome!
Verified Patient
June 23, 2023
5.0
Provider did not discuss exercise or eating habits.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2023
5.0
We did not discuss eating habits or exercise. Dr.Oen is very familiar with me as my primary MD for 20 years.
Verified Patient
June 12, 2023
5.0
All very excellent.
Over 50 recognitions
Roger Oen, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roger Oen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
