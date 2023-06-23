Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
SharpCare Coronado230 Prospect Pl
Suite 340B
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions619-522-4000
Fax: 619-435-0150
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
About Roger Oen, MD
My interest is in providing care for the patient as a whole.
Age:49
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
The George Washington University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eating disorders
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Smoking cessation techniques
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710060165
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Roger Oen, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
148 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Roger Oen has been my primary doctor since 2007. He is very very on top of my health. He has detected early uterine cancer & kidney cancer in me. He is awesome!
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
Provider did not discuss exercise or eating habits.
Verified PatientJune 15, 2023
5.0
We did not discuss eating habits or exercise. Dr.Oen is very familiar with me as my primary MD for 20 years.
Verified PatientJune 12, 2023
5.0
All very excellent.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Roger Oen, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roger Oen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
