Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Hospital medicine
Medical Group
SharpCare
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Hospital medicine
Medical Group
SharpCare
Insurance
Location and phone
230 Prospect Place
Suite 340B
Coronado, CA 92118-1991
Get directions
619-522-4000
Fax: 619-435-0150
Care schedule
SharpCare Coronado
230 Prospect Place
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
About Roger Oen, MD
My interest is in providing care for the patient as a whole.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eating disorders
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Smoking cessation techniques
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710060165
Insurance plans accepted
Roger Oen, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
43 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Efficiency and medical expertise are what bring me back.
Verified Patient
April 18, 2026
5.0
Excellent
Verified Patient
February 26, 2026
5.0
I have been seeing Dr Oen for over 20 years! He's the best!
Verified Patient
February 3, 2026
5.0
Superb staff and excellent facilities!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roger Oen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roger Oen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.