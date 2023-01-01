Ruben Carmona, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology (board certified)
Insurance
- 769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Ruben Carmona, MD
Dr. Ruben Carmona is a board-certified radiation oncologist and medical director of radiation oncology at the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. He is originally from San Diego and completed his undergraduate studies, master's degree, and medical doctorate at the University of California San Diego. He then traveled to Philadelphia to complete his internal medicine internship and radiation oncology residency at the University of Pennsylvania. He communicates honestly and effectively to understand his patients' backgrounds, concerns, and wishes. He strives to provide the same high-quality and compassionate care he would like for his family. He is proud to say that patients will not find a more competent, professional, and compassionate team of people than the caregivers at the Barnhart Cancer Center, and he is honored to work with such an impressive team.
Age:41
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Pennsylvania:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of Pennsylvania:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1275929242
Ruben Carmona, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
