Standing guard over men’s health — and his own
A simple blood test, an unexpected result — for 83-year-old security guard Alan Hamilt, a routine checkup led to a life-saving diagnosis.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiation oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiation oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Radiation Oncology
769 Medical Center Court
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6602
Get directions
619-502-5851
Fax: 619-502-5865
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Dr. Ruben Carmona is a board-certified radiation oncologist and medical director of radiation oncology at the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. He is originally from San Diego and completed his undergraduate studies, master's degree, and medical doctorate at the University of California San Diego. He then traveled to Philadelphia to complete his internal medicine internship and radiation oncology residency at the University of Pennsylvania. He communicates honestly and effectively to understand his patients' backgrounds, concerns, and wishes. He strives to provide the same high-quality and compassionate care he would like for his family. He is proud to say that patients will not find a more competent, professional, and compassionate team of people than the caregivers at the Barnhart Cancer Center, and he is honored to work with such an impressive team.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1275929242
Ruben Carmona, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ruben Carmona, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ruben Carmona, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A simple blood test, an unexpected result — for 83-year-old security guard Alan Hamilt, a routine checkup led to a life-saving diagnosis.
Dr. Ruben Carmona uses his ability to speak Spanish to provide The Sharp Experience to South Bay’s diverse community members.
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