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Ruben Carmona, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Radiation oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Radiation Oncology

619-502-5851
Fax: 619-502-5865

769 Medical Center Court
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6602

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Radiation Oncology

    769 Medical Center Court
    Suite 100
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6602
    Get directions

    619-502-5851
    Fax: 619-502-5865

Care schedule

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About Ruben Carmona, MD

Dr. Ruben Carmona is a board-certified radiation oncologist and medical director of radiation oncology at the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. He is originally from San Diego and completed his undergraduate studies, master's degree, and medical doctorate at the University of California San Diego. He then traveled to Philadelphia to complete his internal medicine internship and radiation oncology residency at the University of Pennsylvania. He communicates honestly and effectively to understand his patients' backgrounds, concerns, and wishes. He strives to provide the same high-quality and compassionate care he would like for his family. He is proud to say that patients will not find a more competent, professional, and compassionate team of people than the caregivers at the Barnhart Cancer Center, and he is honored to work with such an impressive team.

Age: 44
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Pennsylvania: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of Pennsylvania: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1275929242

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ruben Carmona, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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