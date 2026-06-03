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Ryan Boettger, DPM

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Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch

619-397-3165
Fax: 619-397-3484

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo

858-521-2340
Fax: 858-521-2200

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3165
    Fax: 619-397-3484

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2340
    Fax: 858-521-2200

About Ryan Boettger, DPM

Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency
Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1104492974

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ryan Boettger, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.