Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3165
Fax: 619-397-3484
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2340
Fax: 858-521-2200
About Ryan Boettger, DPM
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1104492974
Insurance plans accepted
Ryan Boettger, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ryan Boettger, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ryan Boettger, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.