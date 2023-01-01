Sean Skelton, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
ENT Associates of San Diego5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Bldg 1, Suite 101
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Sean Skelton, MD
Age:40
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Chicago College of Osteopathic:Medical School
Midwestern University:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Cancer
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Ear infections
- Ear surgery
- Eardrum perforations
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Vertigo (dpley maneuver)
- Voice evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
Insurance plans accepted
Sean Skelton, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sean Skelton, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sean Skelton, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
