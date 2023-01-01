Provider Image

Sean Skelton, MD

Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. ENT Associates of San Diego
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Bldg 1, Suite 101
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-464-3353

About Sean Skelton, MD

Age:
 40
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Chicago College of Osteopathic:
 Medical School
Midwestern University:
 Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Internship
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
Sean Skelton, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel recognitions
Sean Skelton, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare.