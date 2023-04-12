Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
About Shawn Bench, MD
I decided to become a physician to cure diseases and improve my patients' quality of life. I provide a minimally invasive, bloodless approach to all types of surgery. In my spare time, I enjoy off-roading and spending time with my family. The Sharp Experience means efficient, personalized care of the highest quality.
Age:45
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Kern Medical Center:Internship
St. George's University:Medical School
Kern Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bloodless medicine
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Fistula repair
- Gallbladder surgery
- Gastric bypass
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1669700753
Insurance plans accepted
Shawn Bench, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
48 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 12, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientApril 12, 2023
5.0
Dr Bench is wonderful. His care is direct and concise yet he is patient with my questions. This will be my 2nd surgery with him and I am totally comfortable with his ability and care.
Verified PatientMarch 7, 2023
5.0
I know *Dr. Robt. Bench (grandfather). *Shawn Bench was very attentive, listened closely, was very personable. I like him a lot & seems careful & trustworthy. Takes time with patients.
Verified PatientMarch 1, 2023
5.0
Everything was great.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Shawn Bench, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shawn Bench, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
