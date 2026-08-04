About Shawn R. Bench, MD

I decided to become a physician to cure diseases and improve my patients' quality of life. I provide a minimally invasive, bloodless approach to all types of surgery and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. In my spare time, I enjoy off-roading and spending time with my family. The Sharp Experience means efficient, personalized care of the highest quality.

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Languages: Arabic , Spanish

Education Kern Medical Center : Internship

St. George's University : Medical School

Kern Medical Center : Residency



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