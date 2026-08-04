Sharp’s Healthy Aging Team helps older adults regain health
After Robert O’Neill, then 81, unexpectedly found himself needing care in the Sharp Memorial ER, the hospital’s Healthy Aging Team helped him recover.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Surgical Specialists
7910 Frost St.
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123-2765
Get directions
858-565-0104
Fax: 858-565-0194
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I decided to become a physician to cure diseases and improve my patients' quality of life. I provide a minimally invasive, bloodless approach to all types of surgery and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. In my spare time, I enjoy off-roading and spending time with my family. The Sharp Experience means efficient, personalized care of the highest quality.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1669700753
Shawn R. Bench, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
4.9
62 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Verified Patient
January 8, 2026
5.0
Dr Bench was very through and kind. He showed concern and explained everything with calm and ease.
Verified Patient
December 1, 2025
5.0
Dr. Bench was incredibly supportive, helpful and caring.
Verified Patient
October 17, 2025
5.0
Dr. Bench was very professional and showed genuine concern for my care.
Verified Patient
September 17, 2025
4.8
Meeting with Dr. Bench went quite well, as for being heard by the office staff that was quite different.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shawn R. Bench, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shawn R. Bench, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Shawn R. Bench, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
After Robert O’Neill, then 81, unexpectedly found himself needing care in the Sharp Memorial ER, the hospital’s Healthy Aging Team helped him recover.
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