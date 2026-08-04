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Shawn R. Bench, MD

4.9

62 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

San Diego Surgical Specialists

858-565-0104
Fax: 858-565-0194

7910 Frost St.
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123-2765

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Surgical Specialists

    7910 Frost St.
    Suite 250
    San Diego, CA 92123-2765
    Get directions

    858-565-0104
    Fax: 858-565-0194

Care schedule

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About Shawn R. Bench, MD

I decided to become a physician to cure diseases and improve my patients' quality of life. I provide a minimally invasive, bloodless approach to all types of surgery and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. In my spare time, I enjoy off-roading and spending time with my family. The Sharp Experience means efficient, personalized care of the highest quality.

Age: 48
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic, Spanish

Education

Kern Medical Center: Internship
St. George's University: Medical School
Kern Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1669700753

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Shawn R. Bench, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

62 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

January 8, 2026

5.0

Dr Bench was very through and kind. He showed concern and explained everything with calm and ease.

Verified Patient

December 1, 2025

5.0

Dr. Bench was incredibly supportive, helpful and caring.

Verified Patient

October 17, 2025

5.0

Dr. Bench was very professional and showed genuine concern for my care.

Verified Patient

September 17, 2025

4.8

Meeting with Dr. Bench went quite well, as for being heard by the office staff that was quite different.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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