About Siyi Yung, MD

Ever since I chose pediatrics as my career path, I have found joy and fulfillment in the practice of primary care medicine. Although I have worked in various practice settings, from large tertiary care academic hospitals to small federally qualified health centers, my goal is always to provide patients with family-centered, evidence-based, compassionate and high-quality care. My clinical interests include breastfeeding medicine as well as early childhood literacy and development. My approach to medicine focuses on developing meaningful relationships with patients and their caregivers and providing continuity of care that takes into account each family’s social, emotional and educational needs, cultural values and preferences. I believe every child needs a village, and that as part of that “village,” the pediatrician can play a crucial role in equipping each child and family with the tools and knowledge they need to raise healthy, happy adults. Outside of work, I enjoy eating, cooking and watching foreign films. One day, I would like to travel to New Zealand.

Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



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