Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(under age 18 only)
Location and phone
Anna E. Lee, M.D.
3998 Vista Way
Suite D
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
760-295-1995
Fax: 760-295-1118
About Siyi Yung, MD
Ever since I chose pediatrics as my career path, I have found joy and fulfillment in the practice of primary care medicine. Although I have worked in various practice settings, from large tertiary care academic hospitals to small federally qualified health centers, my goal is always to provide patients with family-centered, evidence-based, compassionate and high-quality care. My clinical interests include breastfeeding medicine as well as early childhood literacy and development. My approach to medicine focuses on developing meaningful relationships with patients and their caregivers and providing continuity of care that takes into account each family’s social, emotional and educational needs, cultural values and preferences. I believe every child needs a village, and that as part of that “village,” the pediatrician can play a crucial role in equipping each child and family with the tools and knowledge they need to raise healthy, happy adults. Outside of work, I enjoy eating, cooking and watching foreign films. One day, I would like to travel to New Zealand.
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Colic
- Depression
- Down syndrome
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Scoliosis
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
Insurance plans accepted
Siyi Yung, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Siyi Yung, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Siyi Yung, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.