Stephen Summers, MD, PhD
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
Coast Surgical Group786 3rd Ave
Suite B
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Stephen Summers, MD, PhD
I provide surgical care tailored to each individual's specific needs.
Age:63
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Virginia:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bloodless medicine
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
NPI
1174502223
Insurance plans accepted
Stephen Summers, MD, PhD, accepts 51 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Stephen Summers, MD, PhD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen Summers, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
