Stephen T. Summers, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Stephen T. Summers, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Coast Surgical Group AMC
786 Third Ave.
Suite B
Chula Vista, CA 91910-5826
Get directions
About Stephen T. Summers, MD
I provide surgical care tailored to each individual's specific needs.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bloodless medicine
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1174502223
Insurance plans accepted
Stephen T. Summers, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen T. Summers, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.