Venu Prabaker, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Venu Prabaker, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
HealthCare Medical Group of La Mesa7339 El Cajon Blvd
Suite I
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Venu Prabaker, MD
Our office motto consists of care, compassion and competency. I feel privileged to earn the trust of my patients and am honored to provide aggressive preventive care to individuals to create a win-win paradigm. I take pride in partnering with my patients when we chalk out the options we have in the management of the disease process before we make mutually acceptable decisions and execute them. I enjoy every minute of what I do and am excited to go to work every day. In my free time, I love exploring and experiencing evolving technology, particularly when medically related.
Age:74
In practice since:1987
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino, Tamil
Education
Government Medical College (India):Residency
Howard University:Internship
Madras Medical College (Madras, India):Medical School
Lutheran Medical Center:Residency
University of Maryland:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (elder)
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Alzheimer's disease
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- End-of-life care
- Federal aviation physicals
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Herbal medicine
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Physical disabilities
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1467401042
Insurance plans accepted
Venu Prabaker, MD, accepts 11 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.2
47 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.2
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.3
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.3
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
3.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
PA *Samantha was excellent!
Verified PatientApril 10, 2023
5.0
Overall a good experience. Got mixed up on return date, and had to go through agonizing time via phone trying to change to correct date & time.
Verified PatientMarch 13, 2023
NaN
When care providers do not get the paperwork to the proper places to treat pt. how can a pt. give them anything but 0?
Verified PatientFebruary 25, 2023
5.0
The experience was good and kind.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Venu Prabaker, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Venu Prabaker, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Venu Prabaker, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Venu Prabaker, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.