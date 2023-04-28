About Venu Prabaker, MD

Our office motto consists of care, compassion and competency. I feel privileged to earn the trust of my patients and am honored to provide aggressive preventive care to individuals to create a win-win paradigm. I take pride in partnering with my patients when we chalk out the options we have in the management of the disease process before we make mutually acceptable decisions and execute them. I enjoy every minute of what I do and am excited to go to work every day. In my free time, I love exploring and experiencing evolving technology, particularly when medically related.

Age: 74

In practice since: 1987

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Tagalog/Filipino , Tamil

Education Government Medical College (India) : Residency

Howard University : Internship

Madras Medical College (Madras, India) : Medical School

Lutheran Medical Center : Residency

University of Maryland : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



