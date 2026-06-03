Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
3617 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Tuesday
-
Friday
About Warren S. Paroly, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Blood disorders
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Colon and rectal cancer
- End-of-life care
- Hodgkin's disease
- Infusion therapy
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Myeloma
- Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Second opinions
- Sickle cell anemia
- Thyroid cancer
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1306981527
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Warren S. Paroly, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Warren S. Paroly, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.