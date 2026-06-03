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Warren S. Paroly, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

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3617 Vista Way

760-758-5770

3617 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. 3617 Vista Way
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-758-5770

Care schedule

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Friday

About Warren S. Paroly, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Beth Israel Medical Center: Internship
Beth Israel Medical Center: Residency
LAC USC Medical Center : Fellowship
University of Cincinnati: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1306981527

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Special recognitions

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