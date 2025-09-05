Many of us first heard about the “loneliness epidemic” in 2023, when the U.S. Surgeon General declared that loneliness affected roughly half of U.S. adults. Loneliness, his advisory stated, has been linked to increased risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia and depression.

“The rise of technology and the internet seems to be an underlying culprit in the loneliness epidemic,” says Candy Elson, a lead social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health.

Researchers believe that feelings of isolation are due to several factors, including technology and social media, an overall decline in the social infrastructure, and the lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic that put much of the world in lockdown and isolation.

Although there are ways to feel less lonely — such as volunteering, learning a new hobby, or joining support and social groups — some studies point to a less obvious, yet nonetheless interesting, approach: reading a book.

Read to reduce loneliness — and more

Surveys conducted in the United Kingdom found that those who read fiction and other types of books not only felt less lonely, but they also reported:

Less stress

Improved sense of well-being

Feeling more connected with others

So how does reading a book — typically thought of as an activity you do on your own — help reduce loneliness?

Literary advocates believe that reading fiction, in particular, can increase empathy. Readers get to know characters, “be in their shoes,” and empathize with their thoughts, feelings and behaviors. Fiction also allows readers to become immersed in other worlds, enabling them to better process and understand different life experiences.

Neuroimaging studies of young adults found that reading fiction activated parts of the brain responsible for social behavior and emotional understanding.

“Enhancing our social skills by improving how we perceive situations and others by reading books might help us when we actually go out into the real world,” says Elson. “Reading may make us better equipped to relate to others, thus building stronger social connections.”

Elson also notes that reading can be seen as a way of self-soothing or coping. “When we are feeling lonely or disconnected, reading is a much healthier outlet than numbing our emotions with alcohol or substances,” she says.

Health benefits of reading

Aside from acting as a coping mechanism and helping to develop the skills needed for stronger social connectedness with others, reading also offers health benefits. Reading can reduce the risk of dementia and slow cognitive decline.

In children, studies show that those who start reading early in life do better in academics, have a better brain structure, and experience improved cognition and longer sleep duration. They also exhibited fewer symptoms of inattention, stress and depression as they grew older. What’s more, the children in the studies spent less time on devices and demonstrated improved social interactions.

Elson says that the findings around the benefits of leisurely reading could be helpful for all age groups, especially younger people, who have grown up with social media, YouTube and other digital forms of entertainment.

“Although it still doesn't completely solve the problem of loneliness, getting lost in a good book can help strengthen the abilities and skills needed to better relate to others, which can, hopefully, help build stronger real-world relationships," Elson says.

