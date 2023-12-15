Each year, millions of people approach the new year with hopes of improving their health. While many are willing to make the changes necessary to become healthier, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the opinions about just how to do so.

Making drastic changes to your eating habits or the amount of exercise you get each week can be hard to maintain. However, small tweaks to your lifestyle can have big results.

Check out these five articles featuring tips to improve your health and wellness without feeling discouraged by intimidating goals:

Making improvements to your health and wellness is an excellent idea. But don’t let yourself feel intimidated by lofty goals or a complete lifestyle overhaul. Small changes like those shared in the articles above can help you feel better one day at a time.

Get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.