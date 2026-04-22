Microplastics are turning up almost everywhere. These tiny particles — often invisible to the naked eye — have infiltrated our food, water and even the air we breathe. Microplastics have even been found in the human body, including in the lungs, liver, brain and placenta.

Research on the health impacts of microplastics is still emerging, but early studies raise concerns about possible links to cancer, cardiovascular disease, reproductive problems and a host of other harms.

While it’s nearly impossible to avoid microplastics completely, you can take simple steps to reduce your exposure, and the kitchen is a smart place to start.

How microplastics may affect the body

Microplastics can enter the body in several ways, including ingestion, inhalation and skin contact.

“Because microplastics break down into tiny particles, they enter our bodies through our air, our food, our drinks and through our skin,” says Dr. Kristin Hampshire, a family medicine doctor and chair of the Climate and Planetary Health Committee at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “They end up in our blood and go wherever blood goes, which is everywhere in our bodies.”

Much of the concern focuses on chemicals used to make plastics, including plasticizers — additives that increase the flexibility and durability of plastics. Dr. Hampshire notes that some plasticizers, such as BPA and phthalates, can disrupt hormones and are often referred to as endocrine-disrupting chemicals. Research on these chemicals has linked hormone disruption to a range of conditions, including reproductive harm and infertility, as well as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and dementia.

What you can do

Everyday items can be unexpected sources of microplastic exposure. Here’s how you can reduce your intake:

1 Choose fewer processed and prepackaged foods Ultra-processed foods have been found to contain significantly higher levels of microplastics. Cutting down on processed foods supports overall wellness too, Dr. Hampshire adds. 2 Avoid microwaving or heating plastic Transfer food to glass or ceramic dishes before cooking or reheating. Heat accelerates chemical leaching and microplastic shedding. 3 Swap tea bags for loose-leaf tea Research has shown that a single tea bag can release billions of microplastic fragments. Loose tea leaves can be used with a stainless steel strainer or infuser, which works similarly to a tea bag. 4 Ditch your plastic and nonstick cookware Opt for cast iron, titanium, stainless steel or ceramic cookware instead. Plastic and nonstick cookware releases microplastics into food. 5 Switch to glass or stainless steel storage Store leftovers, meal prep and pantry staples in glass or stainless steel containers, especially warm foods. 6 Cut back on single-use plastic bottles New research has found that people who drink from plastic water bottles daily are ingesting significantly higher amounts of microplastics compared to those who don’t. Choose a reusable stainless steel or glass water bottle instead.

Why it matters beyond the kitchen

Reducing plastics can also support environmental health, which is closely tied to human health.

“We are in a reciprocal relationship with our environment,” Dr. Hampshire says. “There is so much we can do for our own health that contributes to a healthier planet.”

Research is still developing, and there’s more to learn about what microplastics mean for long-term health. In the meantime, practical kitchen swaps can reduce everyday exposure and help protect the environment we all rely on.

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