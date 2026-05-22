1 of 3: Dorthea Laub (right) in front of her dedication plaque for the new SRS imaging suite with Bill Littlejohn (left), CEO and senior vice president of the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare. 2 of 3: In recognition of Dorothea’s donation, the medical center’s imaging department will be known as the Dorothea Laub Advanced Imaging Suite. 3 of 3: (Left to right) Bill Littlejohn, CEO and senior vice president of the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare; Dorthea Laub; Briana Ruff, Major Gift Officer; Melissa Major, CEO of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers Previous slide Next slide

At 97, Dorothea Laub carries herself like a dancer. But it was only recently that dance has shaped her life — providing discipline, grace and strength.

“I started dancing when I was 80 years old,” Dorothea shares. “Dancing gives the elder woman balance. It’s trouble when you fall. So, if you concentrate on dancing and the principles of paying attention to your posture, putting your shoulders back, it helps maintain that balance.”

In addition to her dancing regimen, access to quality health care has helped Dorothea age gracefully and stay strong. She has been a patient of Sharp Rees-Stealy for decades.

Like many active adults, Dorothea understands that peace of mind comes from knowing what’s happening inside your body and having the right tools and caregivers in place to address concerns early.

A space for answers

That perspective inspired her recent gift to support the advanced imaging suite at the newly dedicated Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa.

“It makes me feel good to know that I’m helping to put together an imaging department that can help people in different ways — whether it’s sports or sonograms,” says Dorothea. “There’s so much you can do with imaging these days.”

Dorothea sees what the new imaging center is at its heart: a place not only to house advanced imaging equipment but also to create possibilities. It’s not just technology, it’s answers:

State-of-the-art MRI, PET and CT scanners provide doctors with clearer images and enable patients to receive diagnoses more quickly.

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry scans, commonly known as DEXA scans, measure the strength and mineral content of bones, enabling the detection of bone loss and prediction of fracture risk to drive early intervention.

3-D mammography (digital breast tomosynthesis) increases cancer detection, enabling earlier treatment and better prognoses.

And because the imaging center is in the same building as other services, patients and families can coordinate care easily, reducing stress and saving time.

“Providing diagnostic imaging, lab services, patient care and treatment areas in one place means our patients can coordinate all their tests and visits in one trip,” says Dr. Michael Martin, president of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

"You can count on me.”

“As always, we’re committed to providing The Sharp Experience,” continues Dr. Martin. “And it means so much to have community members and grateful patients like Dorothea support our work through their giving.”

In recognition of Dorothea’s donation, the medical center’s imaging department will be known as the Dorothea Laub Advanced Imaging Suite.

Dorothea has never been known to stand still. Even now, she is actively acquiring commercial real estate, continuing a career she has built over decades. She brings the same passion and vision to both her business deals and the causes she supports.

“I’m involved in lots of different things,” says the woman who has both a dance studio in Liberty Station and the carousel in Balboa Park named for her generosity. “I’m glad I’m financially capable of helping this way and being able to say, ‘I’ll do this. You can count on me.’ It makes me feel good that I’m able to help in these ways.”

There is pride in her voice — not for personal recognition, but for participating in something meaningful.

A gift for the generations

While Dorothea will never meet everyone who will benefit from the Dorothea Laub Advanced Imaging Suite, her generosity will be woven into their stories.

Through her gift, fellow dancers will receive answers that help them return to the stage. Athletes can plan their return to the court or field. Parents-to-be will be able to see their babies more vividly. Older adults will receive information to create treatment plans that help them remain active and strong. And patients facing serious illness will benefit from earlier detection and more coordinated care.

For decades, Dorothea has treasured the strength, resilience and quality care that have allowed her to keep going. Now, through her generosity, she is helping to ensure that future generations have the same opportunities to step confidently into whatever comes next in their journey.

Learn more about Sharp HealthCare Foundation’s support of Sharp Rees-Stealy, including the commitment to raise $10 million for a wide-range of initiatives and activities; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.