Sharp Rees‑Stealy Medical Group will open a new medical office building in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa neighborhood this year, expanding access to high-quality, coordinated care for patients across the region.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa is located at 8975 Balboa Avenue and is scheduled to open Feb. 16. The nearly 98,000-square-foot medical campus will bring a wide range of essential services together in one connected location, including primary, specialty and pediatric care, as well as lab, imaging, pharmacy and rehabilitation services.
Designed with patient convenience in mind, the new medical center will feature adult and pediatric physical therapy gyms, seven blood draw stations, a full-service pharmacy and the most advanced imaging technology available.
A new health care hub for San Diego
The Kearny Mesa location will replace three existing sites — Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee, Mira Mesa and Murphy Canyon — which will close when the new center opens. The opening marks Sharp Rees-Stealy’s second new medical center debut of 2026 and builds on a year of major facility upgrades, which include the April 2025 expansion of the Otay Ranch location and the January 2026 opening of the new Chula Vista site.
“This new medical center reflects the significant investments we’ve made over the past year to modernize our facilities,” says Melissa Major, CEO of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers. “Our focus is on increasing access to care, expanding capacity and creating an exceptional experience for our patients.”
A full spectrum of services
The Kearny Mesa medical campus is roughly 10,000 square feet larger than the three sites it replaces and has a dedicated team of primary care physicians ready to welcome new patients.
The campus is thoughtfully designed to support coordinated care, with convenient access from the three-story parking structure and pedestrian bridges that connect services across the site. Primary care is located near diagnostic, imaging and specialty services, while rehabilitation and pediatric services are grouped to strengthen collaboration among care teams and ensure continuity of care.
Services at the new location will include:
Cardiology
Diabetes education
Family medicine
Internal medicine
Laboratory draw stations
Occupational medicine
Pediatrics (relocating from Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego)
Pharmacy (relocating from Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego)
Radiology (X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound, mammography, PET, DXA and fluoroscopy)
Rehabilitation services (physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy)
Sports medicine and orthopedic medicine
“Having diagnostic imaging, lab services, patient care and treatment areas in one place means our patients can coordinate their tests and visits all in one trip,” says Dr. Michael Martin, president of Sharp Rees‑Stealy Medical Group. "This project reflects our enduring commitment to providing The Sharp Experience to our patients and improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”
Most care providers and services from the Genesee, Mira Mesa and Murphy Canyon sites will move to the new building when it opens.
Building on 100 years of trusted care
As San Diego’s first multispecialty medical group, Sharp Rees-Stealy has served the region for more than a century, delivering care that brings multiple specialties and services together under one roof to make health care easier to navigate. Today, the medical group includes more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers and accepts most health insurance plans.
With the opening of the Kearny Mesa site, Sharp Rees-Stealy will operate 16 locations across San Diego County. Convenient care options for patients include six urgent care centers open daily, after-hours pediatric appointments, a 24/7 nurse advice line and same-day virtual visits for all ages.
