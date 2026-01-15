1 of 4: The new medical center reflects a modern approach to health care—combining innovative design with convenient access to services that support the community’s well-being. 2 of 4: The campus is designed for convenience and coordinated care, with easy access from the parking structure and a pedestrian bridge that connects visitors directly to the medical center. 3 of 4: From primary care and diagnostics to specialty and rehabilitation services, the campus brings comprehensive care together in one easily accessible location. 4 of 4: Bright, open interiors create a welcoming environment where patients and families can feel comfortable and supported throughout their care journey. Previous slide Next slide

Sharp Rees‑Stealy Medical Group will open a new medical office building in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa neighborhood this year, expanding access to high-quality, coordinated care for patients across the region.

Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa is located at 8975 Balboa Avenue and is scheduled to open Feb. 16. The nearly 98,000-square-foot medical campus will bring a wide range of essential services together in one connected location, including primary, specialty and pediatric care, as well as lab, imaging, pharmacy and rehabilitation services.

Designed with patient convenience in mind, the new medical center will feature adult and pediatric physical therapy gyms, seven blood draw stations, a full-service pharmacy and the most advanced imaging technology available.

A new health care hub for San Diego

The Kearny Mesa location will replace three existing sites — Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee, Mira Mesa and Murphy Canyon — which will close when the new center opens. The opening marks Sharp Rees-Stealy’s second new medical center debut of 2026 and builds on a year of major facility upgrades, which include the April 2025 expansion of the Otay Ranch location and the January 2026 opening of the new Chula Vista site.

“This new medical center reflects the significant investments we’ve made over the past year to modernize our facilities,” says Melissa Major, CEO of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers. “Our focus is on increasing access to care, expanding capacity and creating an exceptional experience for our patients.”

A full spectrum of services

The Kearny Mesa medical campus is roughly 10,000 square feet larger than the three sites it replaces and has a dedicated team of primary care physicians ready to welcome new patients.

The campus is thoughtfully designed to support coordinated care, with convenient access from the three-story parking structure and pedestrian bridges that connect services across the site. Primary care is located near diagnostic, imaging and specialty services, while rehabilitation and pediatric services are grouped to strengthen collaboration among care teams and ensure continuity of care.

Services at the new location will include:

Cardiology

Diabetes education

Family medicine

Internal medicine

Laboratory draw stations

Occupational medicine

Pediatrics (relocating from Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego)

Pharmacy (relocating from Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego)

Radiology (X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound, mammography, PET, DXA and fluoroscopy)

Rehabilitation services (physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy)

Sports medicine and orthopedic medicine

“Having diagnostic imaging, lab services, patient care and treatment areas in one place means our patients can coordinate their tests and visits all in one trip,” says Dr. Michael Martin, president of Sharp Rees‑Stealy Medical Group. "This project reflects our enduring commitment to providing The Sharp Experience to our patients and improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

Most care providers and services from the Genesee, Mira Mesa and Murphy Canyon sites will move to the new building when it opens.

Building on 100 years of trusted care

As San Diego’s first multispecialty medical group, Sharp Rees-Stealy has served the region for more than a century, delivering care that brings multiple specialties and services together under one roof to make health care easier to navigate. Today, the medical group includes more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers and accepts most health insurance plans.

With the opening of the Kearny Mesa site, Sharp Rees-Stealy will operate 16 locations across San Diego County. Convenient care options for patients include six urgent care centers open daily, after-hours pediatric appointments, a 24/7 nurse advice line and same-day virtual visits for all ages.

