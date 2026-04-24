With baseball season in full swing, fans are buzzing with excitement — and with questions about the injuries keeping several pitchers off the mound.

To help explain the most common issues facing athletes this time of year, Dr. Amarpal Arora, an orthopedic surgeon with Sharp Rees Stealy Medical Group, shares his perspective on elbow, shoulder and lower‑extremity injuries frequently seen in baseball, all of which can affect both professional and youth athletes.

Why elbow injuries are so common

One of the most common procedures for treating baseball injuries is ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) reconstruction, also known as Tommy John surgery. The ligament on the inside of the elbow plays a crucial role in stabilizing the joint during throwing, and high‑velocity pitching can place tremendous stress on it.

“In some cases, that ligament becomes strained, unstable or even tears,” Dr. Arora says. “Athletes may notice decreased velocity or difficulty with precise pitching.”

Many people believe athletes return even stronger after this surgery. But the real improvements typically come from the extensive rehabilitation, conditioning and gradual reset that follow the procedure.

Recovery takes time, often requiring months of structured strength work and progressively intensified training before an athlete is ready to compete again. While some elite players may return close to their pre-injury performance, results vary, and the surgery itself does not enhance ability.

Helping young athletes stay healthy

In youth baseball, prevention is key. Pitch counts, careful monitoring of pitch types and allowing adequate rest all play an important role in protecting growing joints.

While curveballs were once discouraged for younger athletes because of the torque they place on the elbow, experts now recognize that repeatedly throwing fastballs at maximum effort can also increase injury risk. A balanced approach, paired with proper mechanics, helps reduce long-term strain.

Additionally, though elbow and shoulder injuries draw the most attention in baseball, Dr. Arora notes that he’s seen an uptick in lower‑extremity issues, such as Achilles tendon and knee injuries. These often begin as minor overuse conditions that worsen when athletes try to push through discomfort.

Paying attention to early signs of pain or fatigue is essential. Short periods of soreness may be normal, but discomfort that persists or worsens should be evaluated to prevent more serious injury.

Recovery timelines and the importance of patience

Even professional athletes face challenges when returning from major procedures. Early throwing after elbow surgery typically begins around six to nine months post‑operation — but this stage involves light activity, not full game‑ready pitching.

Although athletes of all levels often feel ready to return sooner than recommended and the desire to get back to competition may be strong, medical teams might recommend additional recovery time to ensure full healing and reduce the risk of reinjury.

“For high‑level pitchers, the demands of returning to the mound are enormous,” Dr. Arora says. “Recovery isn’t just about healing the tissue; it’s about retraining the mechanics, strength and endurance needed to compete.”

Allowing proper recovery — along with regular stretching, strength training, adequate nutrition and appropriate rest — supports long-term stability, performance and overall safety.

The bottom line: Listen to your body

Across all age groups and skill levels, Dr. Arora’s message remains consistent: Listen to your body.

“Pushing through pain can turn a minor issue into a major injury,” he says. “If pain lingers for more than a day or two, it’s worth talking to a health care provider.”

As the season gets underway, fans will be eager to see their favorite players — young and old — return to full strength. With proper rest, rehab and expert guidance, many athletes can recover safely and continue doing what they love, both on the field and beyond.

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