Just as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in California and “very high” levels of the virus that causes COVID have been reported in the state’s wastewater, confusion abounds over who will be eligible to get the updated 2025-26 COVID-19 vaccine.
In late August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved updated COVID-19 vaccines formulated to target the coronavirus JN.1 variant. Yet, the federal government announced that only adults age 65 and older, and children and adults with “high-risk” conditions — including asthma, some cancers and chronic diseases, a history of smoking, and certain other lifestyle and health conditions — would be eligible to receive the shot.
“This is unprecedented,” says Dr. Abisola Olulade, a board-certified family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “It's completely different from what we've seen in the past four years or so. And we know that immunity has waned over time, which will continue if people are not able to get these vaccines.”
However, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), Californians will have greater access to the vaccines than many others in the U.S. Recently, state public health officials clarified who can receive the new shot and how costs will be covered.
“Californians deserve clear, science-based recommendations and access to immunizations to protect themselves from vaccine-preventable disease,” a CDPH news release states. “Changes to state law will maintain insurance coverage and ensure access to vaccines across pharmacies, clinics and other health care providers.”
4 states find consensus
California, Oregon and Washington recently formed the West Coast Health Alliance, with Hawaii joining soon after. The group was formed to “provide evidence-based immunization guidance rooted in safety, efficacy and transparency.”
The four states announced that they are in alignment with respected national medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologyand the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Together, the CDPH and fellow West Coast Health Alliance public health departments issued guidance stating that the following individuals are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine:
Children
All children ages 6 to 23 months
All children ages 2 to 18 with risk factors or who have never been vaccinated against COVID-19
All children with close contact with others with risk factors
All children with guardians who choose protection on their behalf
Adults
All adults age 65 or older
All adults ages 18 to 64 with risk factors
All adults with close contact with others with risk factors
All adults who choose protection
Pregnant people
All people planning to get pregnant
All pregnant people
All postpartum people
All lactating people
“We know that vaccination remains one of the most reliable ways to protect yourself, your loved ones and our community from serious illness,” Dr. Olulade says. “So, I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or talk with your doctors about any questions or concerns you may have about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Coverage of vaccine costs
According to the CDPH, the recommended COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be covered by health care insurers regulated by the State of California. Vaccines can be received at local pharmacies, from a health care provider, or through other authorized vaccine providers at no cost.
In San Diego, the County Health and Human Services Agency provides a list of potential vaccination locations. If you're a Sharp Rees-Stealy patient, you can sign in to Sharp or use the Sharp app to schedule a vaccination clinic appointment.
