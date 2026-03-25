Strong and active at 73, Marianne Jimenez has always paid attention to her health. She loves beach camping and stays on the move. Despite being a long-time smoker, Marianne has made a point of keeping up with her routine medical care.

Over the years, she had several chest X-rays as a precautionary measure, and says, “If there was something there, it would be seen.”

That mindset led her to request a CT scan in 2023. Unlike standard X-rays, a CT scan combines imaging and computer technology to provide a more detailed look and is the most sensitive test for finding lung cancer early.

A closer look

Unlike previous checkups, Marianne’s scan revealed a nodule — a small spot on the lung that doctors often monitor for changes. A follow‑up scan showed a small lesion, a growth that can have many causes.

Because of Marianne’s smoking history, cancer was a concern. A biopsy was done, but it came back inconclusive, so she and her care team continued to monitor it closely.

In late 2025, she had a PET scan — a test that helps doctors see how active a spot in the lung is and whether it might be cancer — and the results suggested it was.

“Being told you have cancer is very scary,” says Marianne. “I leaned into my faith, knowing God is the captain of my ship, so I didn't let the fear take over.”

Cytalux: An innovative approach

Marianne was referred to Dr. Ara Klijian, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s chief of staff elect. It was a referral she calls a blessing.

The PET scan revealed that the cancer had not spread elsewhere, making surgery a strong option for a cure. Marianne was also a good candidate for a new procedure using an imaging agent called Cytalux.

Sharp Grossmont is one of the first hospitals in the region to use Cytalux for lung cancer surgery, giving patients in the community access to this innovative technology close to home.

Dr. Klijian explains that Cytalux is especially helpful for patients with very small lung tumors or hazy “ground glass” spots that can be difficult to see or feel during surgery.

About an hour prior to surgery, Cytalux is administered intravenously. It travels through the body and binds to lung cancer cells. In the operating room, a special camera detects the glow from dye, so cancerous areas “light up,” helping surgeons see and remove them more precisely.

“This makes resection a less invasive approach and easier to accomplish,” Dr. Klijian says. ”I’ve also paired it with awake video-assisted thoracic surgery, or AVATS, which allows for lung cancer surgery under a local anesthesia while the patient is awake.”

Advancing minimally invasive lung surgery

Dr. Klijian pioneered the AVATS approach and presented his outcomes at the 2025 American Thoracic Society meeting after completing more than 2,850 cases. Performed with local anesthesia and without a breathing tube, AVATS only uses one or two small keyhole incisions.

Initially developed for patients once considered too high-risk due to poor lung or heart function, the technique proved to be so beneficial that most of Dr. Klijian’s patients now undergo it for early-stage lung cancer. It reduces pain, speeds recovery and shortens hospital stays, with some patients able to go home within 24 hours.

A positive outcome

Follow-up testing confirmed Marianne had early-stage lung cancer (Stage 1B), thankfully caught early due to screening. Even better, her team was able to remove all the cancer, and her lymph nodes showed no sign of cancer.

“Dr. Klijian showed my husband the picture of what this looked like after surgery,” says Marianne. “It’s amazing how Cytalux worked to make my surgery more accurate and to ensure all the cancer was removed,” she said.

“I’m cancer-free now, and my recovery has been remarkably good!”

Looking ahead

Marianne has nothing but praise for her team. She says she’s had her health care needs met at Sharp Grossmont for many years. “I know my successful outcome in this journey is because of the doctors there who have been put in my path, and I’m very grateful for all of them.”

Now, she’s ready to get back to doing what she loves most. In fact, she’s already planning her next camping trip to Silver Strand Beach in Coronado.

Learn more about lung cancer; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.