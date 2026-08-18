A new executive order recently signed by the President of the United States changes the recommended childhood vaccine schedule, reducing and spacing out the vaccines. The order reduces the number of vaccines children are currently recommended to receive from 18 to 11.

Under the order, vaccine recommendations fall into three categories:

From patient to pediatrician

Dr. Ahmad Bailony, chief of pediatrics at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, says he’s concerned by the changes.

"Vaccines make kids safer,” he says. “The dangers of these diseases far outweigh the risks of any currently approved vaccine.”

Born and raised in San Diego, Dr. Bailony has firsthand experience with the threat of vaccine-preventable illnesses. As a child, he had bacterial meningitis and was treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Rady Children's Hospital.

“I nearly died from what is now a vaccine-preventable bacteria,” he says. “So, I believe in the vaccine schedule we currently have."

He has also treated children with vaccine-preventable diseases. One, a child who contracted measles after traveling, needed a monthlong hospitalization. “Measles can be a very serious illness, and that's just one reason vaccination remains so important," he says.

Challenges in separating the MMR vaccine

The president’s executive order also calls for the combined measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine to be administered in three separate single-disease shots when the products become available in the U.S. Additionally, according to the new recommendations, childhood immunizations should be administered at separate medical visits when possible.

According to Dr. Bailony, significant manufacturing and regulatory work would likely be needed before a change to the MMR vaccine could be implemented. Waiting for this to occur before vaccinating children, he says, could put them at risk of disease in the interim.

In fact, U.S. childhood vaccination rates are already declining, and vaccine-preventable infectious diseases, such as measles, have seen a resurgence. As of Aug. 6, 2026, more than 2,450 confirmed measles cases were reported in the United States in 2026, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By comparison, 13 cases were reported during all of 2020.

"I want to reassure people that the MMR vaccine is safe,” he says. “Study after study has shown it to be safe — and effective."

What the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends

Following the announcement of the executive order, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released a statement from its president, Dr. Andrew D. Racine, calling the order “not only disheartening but dangerous.” The statement goes on to say that there is no new evidence supporting the need for significant changes to childhood immunization guidance.

The AAP — along with the California Department of Public Health and West Coast Health Alliance — continues to recommend vaccines to protect against all 18 diseases in its 2026 immunization schedule, including the 11 the order recommends for all children along with hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rotavirus, meningococcal disease, RSV, influenza and COVID-19. And, for now, the executive order appears to have no effect on the vaccines currently recommended, available and covered by insurance providers.

Still, Dr. Bailony acknowledges that the conflicting recommendations can be confusing for families. "It's hard to be a parent in today's world when you're hearing different messages from different sources," he says.

He encourages parents to talk with their child's doctor about any confusion or concerns. “We're the ones on the front lines caring for the next generation,” he says. “If your car isn't working properly, you go to an expert,” Dr. Bailony says. “When it comes to vaccines, you should talk to your pediatrician — we're the experts."

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