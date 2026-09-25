There's a new option that makes cervical cancer screening a little easier — and a lot more private.

New human papillomavirus (HPV) self-collection tests allow some average-risk women to take their own vaginal swab for cervical cancer screening.

The change follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of self-collected samples for HPV testing, along with updated guidelines from organizations including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Cancer Society and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

For some, this shift could remove a major barrier to staying up to date on screening.

How do HPV self-collection tests work?

HPV self-collection allows women and people with a cervix to collect their own sample for HPV testing instead of a clinician. You can do it at home or privately at a health care facility.

The process is simple: You insert a long brush or swab into the vagina to collect cells. The sample is then tested for high-risk types of HPV, the virus responsible for nearly all cervical cancers.

“Since HPV is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections and often has no symptoms, it’s important to get regular screenings,” says Dr. Melody Besharati, an OBGYN with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “Like HPV tests collected by clinicians, these self-collection tests have comparable accuracy in detecting high-risk HPV.”

If your test result is positive or abnormal, you will need follow-up testing done by a doctor or advanced practice provider.

What’s the difference between a Pap test and an HPV test?

While both a Pap test and an HPV test screen for cervical cancer, they work differently.

“The traditional Pap smear relies on cytology, which is the microscopic examination of cells,” Dr. Besharati says. “Cells are collected from the cervix, smeared onto a slide, and checked under a microscope to look for cancer or precancerous changes.”

Over time, screening has evolved to include HPV testing, which is now the recommended screening option. Unlike a Pap test, which looks for changes in cells, HPV testing looks for the presence of high-risk HPV.

Who may benefit from HPV self-collection?

Self-collection can be a great option for average-risk women ages 30 to 65 who are due for routine cervical cancer screening and prefer a more private or comfortable experience.

At Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, self-collection tests are now available for patients who are underscreened or avoid screening due to discomfort with exams. Eligible patients ages 30 to 65 can collect their own sample at the clinic, and an at-home option is being explored for the future.

HPV self-collection gives some people another way to get screened, but it’s not meant to replace clinician-performed screening.

“At your well-woman exam, there are other important conversations and health checks that take place,” Dr. Besharati says. “Having your provider perform the screening also allows them to check for pelvic infections or physical abnormalities.”

Talk with your doctor about which cervical cancer screening option is right for you. Regular screening remains one of the most effective ways to prevent cervical cancer and detect it early.

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