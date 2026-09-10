For most of his life, Daniel Aylesworth, 33, embraced the outdoors. He grew up in San Diego and spends his free time camping, riding BMX bikes and staying active whenever he can. He works in construction, remodeling homes and condos, and enjoys spending time with his close-knit family.

That support became especially important as Daniel faced a heart condition he had been living with since childhood, one that would eventually require a complex open-heart procedure.

"They've been there for me through everything," Daniel says. "They're wonderful people."

A childhood diagnosis with lifelong implications

When Daniel was 6, doctors diagnosed him with Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the body's connective tissue, which provides support and structure for organs, bones and blood vessels. People with Marfan syndrome are at increased risk of problems affecting the heart and aorta.

Over time, the aorta can weaken, stretch or enlarge. This can lead to an aneurysm, which increases the risk of serious complications.

Growing up, Daniel knew surgery was likely in his future. His doctors warned him that he would need open-heart surgery before age 35.

As he entered adulthood, however, Daniel stopped seeing specialists regularly. Although he experienced chest pain, shortness of breath and difficulty walking long distances, he often ignored the symptoms. But over time, the symptoms became more frequent.

"That's when I thought, 'I should get this checked out and see what's going on,'" Daniel says.

Finding the right surgeon

When Daniel returned to cardiac care, the news was sobering: His aneurysm had enlarged, causing his aortic valve to leak. Surgery was needed sooner rather than later.

Daniel’s Sharp cardiologist referred him to Dr. Karl Limmer, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

After extensive testing, Dr. Limmer determined Daniel needed a valve-sparing aortic root replacement. The complex procedure repairs the enlarged section of the aorta while repairing the aortic valve.

A specialized procedure close to home

Unlike traditional aortic root replacement surgery, which replaces the valve along with the damaged portion of the aorta, a valve-sparing procedure allows people to keep their natural valve when possible. Preserving the valve can provide excellent long-term outcomes and help people avoid lifelong blood-thinning medications.

"A valve-sparing aortic root replacement is one of the more complex operations we perform," Dr. Limmer says. "The goal is to provide a durable repair while preserving the patient's own valve."

Although the prospect of open-heart surgery was intimidating, Daniel says Dr. Limmer's communication and sense of humor helped put him at ease.

Recovering faster than expected

Daniel underwent surgery in April and spent five days recovering in the hospital.

His recovery went smoothly. Aside from some temporary discomfort in the first few weeks, Daniel found recovery easier than he anticipated. He quickly regained his independence and gradually returned to many of the activities he enjoys.

"Daniel's recovery has been outstanding," Dr. Limmer says. "He's a great example of how timely intervention can restore quality of life."

Back to the activities he loves

Today, Daniel says he feels better than he has in years. The difference became especially clear during a recent BMX ride. Before surgery, he often had to stop frequently to catch his breath and relieve pressure in his chest. This time, he completed the ride with ease.

"I wasn't out of breath," he says. "I didn't have any chest pressure, and I didn't have to stop all the time to recover."

A message for others

Looking back, Daniel encourages others not to ignore symptoms such as chest pain or shortness of breath and to talk with a doctor if they have concerns. He also hopes his story reminds people with chronic conditions to stay connected with their care teams and keep up with follow-up appointments.

"For people living with Marfan syndrome, regular follow-up is critical," Dr. Limmer says. "Our goal is to follow the aneurysms closely so that we repair them before a serious event occurs."

Today, Daniel is grateful for his family’s support and the care he received at Sharp Memorial. "I feel good now," he says. "It's a huge difference."

Learn more about cardiovascular care at Sharp Memorial Hospital, which has earned certification from The Joint Commission as a Comprehensive Cardiac Center; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.