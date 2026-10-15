When asked to weigh in on her high school internship options, Alia Soriano, a junior at Health Sciences High and Middle College (HSHMC), had a clear first choice: behavioral health care.

HSHMC is a tuition-free public charter high school in City Heights with a curriculum focused on health sciences, health careers and other high-demand fields. As part of its programming, the school offers over 300 students a unique opportunity each semester to gain real-world experience in clinical settings across Sharp’s hospitals.

With the recommendation of her HSHMC preceptor, Alia was placed as an intern at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital in the Adult Dual Recovery Outpatient Program, which helps patients navigate the unique challenges of overcoming mental health conditions alongside alcohol and drug dependency.

Living with a substance use disorder can be incredibly challenging. In 2022, more than 250,000 San Diegans were living with a substance use disorder, with over 70% struggling with alcohol use. However, access to proper treatment at facilities like Sharp Mesa Vista plays a critical role in helping patients heal and restore hope.

“It was perfect for me — I wanted to know more, to know everything,” Alia says, sharing that she has a personal connection to people with issues such as depression and anxiety.

She says that she understands what it feels like to be unheard. “It’s so painful — but the patients here are finally being heard,” Alia says. “Seeing how they’re able to share, learn to manage their health issues, and grow during their time here has taught me a lot and brought me joy, both personally and professionally.”

Interns in action

Alia’s internship preceptor, Jessica Johnson, RN, a clinical nurse at Sharp Mesa Vista, says the program benefits not only the student interns, but also patients and care providers. “I truly enjoy teaching the interns and helping them build their futures,” Johnson says.

Johnson oversees interns like Alia as they work alongside nurses and other mental health providers, interact with patients, take vital signs and perform administrative tasks. “It’s an honor to expose the interns to the hospital setting and support them as they build responsibility, resiliency and self-efficiency,” she says.

Having cared for thousands of patients with significant mental health conditions for more than 60 years, Sharp Mesa Vista is proud to serve the San Diego community. The hospital’s commitment includes working with younger generations, including the HSHMC students, as they embark on their journey to becoming caregivers and clinicians.

What’s more, Johnson adds that Sharp Mesa Vista patients enjoy spending time with the interns, especially the high school students. Patients, she says, tend to be calmer and more considerate with the interns and are quick to open up to them.

“The students come into the program with a fresh set of eyes — everything is new and exciting to them, and their passion is contagious,” Johnson says. “It doesn’t take long for a student like Alia to know exactly what to do when she comes in for her shift. It’s incredibly rewarding to watch her confidently doing her thing.”

And “doing her thing” at Sharp Mesa Vista has given Alia a foundation that will carry her through high school and beyond. “I have found my place,” she says, “and I love it.”

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