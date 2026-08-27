When Jane Westfall answered a phone call from Dr. George Sakoulas, an infectious disease doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, she thought he was simply checking in after her recent hospital stay. Instead, the call may have saved her life — and the life of her unborn daughter.

Jane had been hospitalized at Sharp Memorial Hospital several times during her pregnancy after developing flu-like symptoms, including severe headaches and a fever. Each time, her condition improved, and she was discharged home to continue recovering.

Yet something about the case continued to concern Dr. Sakoulas, who had been consulted during her care.

A doctor who couldn’t shake the feeling

“I felt like something wasn’t right,” Dr. Sakoulas says. “I was worried about her and couldn’t shake it.”

Known for his thoughtful, hands-on approach, Dr. Sakoulas continued thinking about Jane's case even after she left the hospital. Two days after her third discharge, he called to see how she was doing. Although it was a late Sunday afternoon, Dr. Sakoulas felt a strong pull to check in on Jane.

During their conversation, he noticed her speech was slurred. Concerned, he urged her to go to the emergency room immediately. That decision set in motion a chain of events that would ultimately save both mother and baby.

A rapid decline

When Jane arrived at the hospital, her condition deteriorated quickly. Blood tests revealed concerning changes, including a sharp drop in platelets and signs of liver stress. This prompted doctors to consider several possible diagnoses, including HELLP (hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes and low platelets) syndrome, a rare and potentially life-threatening pregnancy complication.

HELLP syndrome can develop quickly and affect the blood and liver, putting both mother and baby at risk if not treated right away. Jane's case was unusual because she did not have hemolysis, one of the key signs of HELLP syndrome. However, she had elevated liver enzymes and low platelets, and her high fever was more severe than doctors typically see with the condition.

As Jane’s care team worked together to determine the cause, they made the critical decision to deliver the baby early. Shortly after midnight, Jane underwent an emergency cesarean section performed by Dr. Elizabeth Walker, an OBGYN with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, and welcomed her daughter.

A team effort

Jane’s case required coordination across multiple specialists — from emergency care and infectious disease to obstetrics and neonatal care.

“Situations like this take a team,” Dr. Sakoulas says. “Everyone played an important role in making sure both mom and baby were safe.”

Because she was born prematurely, Jane’s baby spent several weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. During that time, Jane was also recovering from both her condition and emergency delivery.

During that time, Dr. Sakoulas remained closely involved in both mom’s and baby’s care, visiting the family about once a week in the NICU. He spent time talking with Jane and her husband, answering questions and reassuring them during an especially uncertain time.

More than medicine

Jane says the experience changed her perspective. “I’m thankful for my life and my daughter’s life. Our family remains grateful to Dr. Sakoulas and all the providers involved in our care.”

Jane and her family were so grateful, in fact, that she named her daughter Georgia as a tribute to Dr. George Sakoulas, the doctor who helped save their lives.

And the connection between Jane and Dr. Sakoulas didn’t end there. What began as medical care grew into a lasting bond rooted in trust, compassion and shared experience.

For Dr. Sakoulas, Jane’s case reflects both the science of medicine and the importance of listening closely — not just to test results, but to patients and intuition.

“We rely on training and data to guide us,” he says. “But sometimes, you also have to listen to that inner voice and act.”

That instinct made all the difference — helping save both a mother and her baby.

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