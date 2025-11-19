The holiday season is a time for celebration, but it often comes with indulgent meals that can impact your health. By making a few healthy swaps, you can enjoy classic holiday dishes while maintaining a balanced diet.

According to Lauren DeWolf, a registered dietitian and wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy’s Center for Health Management, small recipe changes can help make festive foods healthier.

She recommends slight changes that increase fiber, replace saturated fat with unsaturated fat, swap added sugar with naturally occurring sweet foods, and bump up the protein content. These modifications can help boost energy, stabilize blood sugar, aid digestion and improve mood during the busy holiday season.

DeWolf’s favorite ways to help make holiday classic dishes healthier include:

Mashed potatoes Replace some potatoes with mashed cauliflower for added nutrients. Swap traditional butter used in mashed potatoes for olive oil to help minimize saturated fat. When topping a potato with sour cream, consider using nonfat Greek yogurt for a calcium-rich option. Holiday party charcuterie board Create an appetizing party board packed with colorful vegetables, hummus, baba ghanoush, mini dolmas, olives and smoked salmon. Avoid including only high-fat meats and cheeses. Add seeded crackers and a sprinkle of fruit for variety. Veggies and dip Pair hummus, bean dip, guacamole and yogurt-based dips with a colorful array of veggies for a nutrient-rich option. Pies For a pie alternative, try a fruit crumble with baked berries or apples, topped with a light oat crumble. Serve with nonfat plan Greek yogurt mixed with honey for added sweetness. Baked goods Substitute butter with applesauce, mashed bananas or pumpkin puree. This not only increases fiber but also reduces saturated fat and enhances nutrient content. Boost fiber by using whole wheat flour or replacing some white flour with oat flour, which can be made by grinding dry oats in a blender.

Mindful eating

Be mindful of hunger levels when attending parties. If you are already hungry, it can be challenging to make good food choices. Have a snack or small meal with protein and fiber before an event, such as a hard-boiled egg and veggies or yogurt with fruit.

When enjoying food from a buffet, fill your plate with vegetables first to increase the meal’s nutritional density and fiber content. Vegetables are low in calories and help balance high-calorie foods. Also, survey the buffet before making your selections. This way, you can opt for foods that are most important to you.

“The holidays can be an opportunity to seek out time with our loved ones,” says DeWolf. “Consider shifting the focus of festivities from food to shared activities, traditions and the creation of new memories.”

