Child vaccination schedule (infographic)

By The Health News Team | September 20, 2018

Kids grow up fast. And as they hit each milestone, it's important to keep up with their routine health care. But appointments can be tough to keep track of — and vaccine schedules can be confusing.

We asked Dr. Resham Batra, a pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, to share general recommendations by age.

Child vaccination schedule PNG update

View the printable version of this infographic.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Resham Batra

Dr. Resham Batra

Contributor

Dr. Resham Batra

Related topics

You might also like:

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?

A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

How to stop politics from ruining holiday celebrations
How to stop politics from ruining holiday celebrations

The holidays should bring loved ones together, not tear them apart.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up