You may have seen it on a magazine cover or read about its benefits online. It’s red-light therapy (RLT) — and while it’s not a new treatment, it’s been making a resurgence in popularity.

RLT is a noninvasive treatment that uses low-level red light to improve skin health. People find it helpful for reducing acne, scars and fine lines. It can also boost collagen, which makes skin smoother and more elastic, and has even been shown to support hair growth for people with thinning hair.

“Interest in red light therapy has grown because people want effective, noninvasive options for skin care,” says Mikayla Hayes, an acupuncturist at Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Healthy Living Center. “Many users report better skin tone and hair growth with consistent use.”

According to Hayes, dermatologists may recommend RLT for people who want a safe way to improve their skin or manage conditions such as rosacea, acne or hair loss. However, it’s not for everyone.

People with current or past skin cancer, burns, infections, or certain autoimmune disorders or eye problems should avoid it. It’s also not recommended during pregnancy because research on potential side effects is limited.

The difference between red light and infrared therapy

When it comes to deeper muscles or joint pain — even menstrual cramps — infrared heat therapy is a better option because it penetrates deeper. “Red light targets surface-level issues like skin health, while infrared light goes deeper to help muscles and joints, but both are safe when used correctly,” Hayes says.

While Hayes says she offers infrared light therapy for some of her clients at the Healthy Living Center, consumers are also investing in using this treatment at home. For less than $100, light kits are available across the internet.

“At-home devices are becoming more common since frequent sessions are needed and users can complete a treatment at their convenience and in their own home,” Hayes says. “Typically, these devices are not as strong as those that you’d find in a health care or professional treatment setting, but they produce mild warmth and should not burn your skin.”

Treatments usually last 5 to 20 minutes and should not go over 30 minutes, Hayes advises. “For best results, I encourage my clients to aim for 3 to 5 sessions per week.”

Determining the right treatment

Talk with your doctor about whether light therapy might be right for you. Always use appropriate eye protection and follow the manufacturer’s time and intensity guidelines.

People with darker skin tones have an increased risk of hyperpigmentation, so caution is advised. Additionally, effective sun protection should always be worn to reduce the increased risk of sun damage post-treatment.

Learn more about the benefits of red or infrared light therapy by contacting the Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado or book an appointment using the Mindbody app.